Get Ashley Madekwe’s Red Lip and Cat Eye From Elle’s Women in Hollywood Event

For the leading ladies in Hollywood, Elle’s Women in Hollywood event last night was the place to be. Stars like Lea Michele and Emmy Rossum glowed, and there was an influx of beauty inspiration from some of the most powerful women in entertainment. Our favorite beauty look of the evening, though, came from actress Ashley Madekwe, who paired a vibrant red lip with her black and white Thakoon dress.

Because we know you probably want to get the look as badly as we do, we turned to L’Oreal Paris for all of the details. To get Ashley’s makeup look at home, start by evening out your skin tone with L’Oreal Paris True Match Foundation. Using Infallible Eyeliner in Blackbuster, apply a bold cat eye by winging out the black eyeliner at the outer corners of your eyes. Next, apply Voluminous Million Lashes in black to finish off your eyes and give your lashes some extra glam. Finish the look with the statement piece (a red lip, of course), using Infallible Le Rouge Lipcolor in Refined Ruby.

Image via Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images