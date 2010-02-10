Ashley Greene’s Hairstyle for Late Night With Jimmy Fallon!

In the midst of the Conan/Leno debacle, my attention was focused on Jimmy Fallon. Why? My gal Ashley Greene, Twilight Saga sensation extraordinaire, came to me to do her hair before her Late Night With Jimmy Fallon segment a few weeks ago. Remember when I did her hair for the Golden Globes?

The look we went for was most singularly modelesque. It was chic, chic chic: A center-part, flat-ironed straight and smooth. I cut it a bit to ensure her lob would have the appropriate amount of swing (read: A lot). I used Ted Gibson Hairsheets Styling, Tame It Shine Lotion and lastly, set it with Beautiful Hold Hairspray to make sure her sleekness would last through the late night. All Ted Gibson products are available online here.

What do you think of Ashley’s ‘do?

Remember, Beauty Is Individual.