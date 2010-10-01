Get Ashley Greene’s Gorgeous Mark Ad Look

Ashley Greene is the face of the fabulous beauty brand Mark. Our friends at Hollywood Life found out how to get her look straight from the ad!

How much do we just love gorgeous Ashley Greene, Hollywood’s newest It Girl and girlfriend of super hot Joe Jonas? The actress is the face of Mark, and she’s sporting a super pretty makeup look in their Fall 2010 ad campaign. Here’s how to get Ashley’s power pout from the ad:

First of all, you’ll need to dust Glowdacious Illuminating Powder in Prettied Up all over your dry face. Next, apply Just Pinched Instant Blush Tint in Spicy to the apples of your cheeks for a fabulous flush.

Get yourself an On The Dot Eye Color Compact and apply the second color in the top row over the entire lid, then use the first color in the middle row and the first color in the bottom row in the creases to add definition to your eyes. Use Lash Splash Hook Up Waterproof Mascara in Black on your lashes to make your eyes pop, Ashley style. Apply Lipclick Full Color Lipstick in Cha-Cha, blot and reapply for a great lip look with staying power. Voila! Ashley’s makeup look from the ad!

Contributed by Kristin Booker

