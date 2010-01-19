Golden Globes 2010 Hairstyle How-tos: Ashley Greene And Lake Bell

Ashley Greene

I was just in LA getting two of my favorite Gibson girls Ashley Greene and Lake Bell ready for the Golden Globes award shows, events and after parties. It was a busy busy day in La La land! And, I had to contend with the rain. No easy task. We made it through though. The gals ended up looking gorgeous.

Ashley Greene

Ashley looked BEYOND. I started by blowdrying with hair sheet styling then put in a deep side part using the ted gibson flatiron. With an elastic, I pulled her hair back into a low ponytail and used tame it shine lotion to give control and shine. Lastly, I followed up with beautiful hold hairspray to keep hair place with a medium hold to keep the hair soft and healthy while keeping it in place.

Lake Bell

For Lake, we painted a very wavy picture. I first added build it blow drying agent all over the entire head and began to blow dry with a medium-sized round brush. At home, to achieve fullness and length, you can add in ted gibson clip-in extensions. Then, I used a large barrel curling iron to give soft sexy waves and volume and finished off with beautiful hold hairspray to give light touchable hold.

All Ted Gibson products are available for purchase online here.

Remember, Beauty Is Individual.