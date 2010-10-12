Ashley Greene Goes Back To Brunette

Back in September, Ashley Greene sent me a text message letting me know she was going to be in New York for Fashion Week. Her text said “Blond was fun but darks SEXAY”. Who am I to argue with one of People Magazine’s 50 most beautiful people?

Back in the spring I had lightened Ashley’s base color to a warm light brown and then highlighted it with some pretty light golden pieces, which meant I had to do her new fall color in a couple different steps. Once hair is lightened to a certain point, all the natural yellow and orange have been removed. In order for the color to come out looking natural, I had to replace (in the biz we say fill) that color. I warned her before we started that she would have stripes of Ronald McDonald red-orange running through her hair so she wouldn’t freak out! After that processed we rinsed – not shampooed – and rough dried. Then her hair was ready to take the new color.

I chose INOA – the new ammonia-free permanent hair color from L’Oreal – mainly because I knew it would deliver incredible, shiny, natural looking results – but also because I am obsessed with it.I have to say, when we were finished: MAJOR!

I took the pic with my Blackberry that night at dinner so the quality isn’t that great but you get the essence. I love it and, more important, SHE LOVES IT. What do you think? LMK – Jason

Try on Ashley Greene’s hairstyles in the Makeover Studio!