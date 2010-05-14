Get Ashley Greene’s Gorgeous Glow

Photo: © Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

There’s nothing like an expertly applied faux-glow to really make you look fabulous–just look at Ashley Greene! Want to score Ashley’s bronzed look for yourself? Our friends at Hollywood Life caught up with Ashley’s makeup artist to get her tips on how to get the sun-kissed effect at home.

How gorgeous did Twilight star Ashley Greene look at the Nylon Young Hollywood party at LA’s Roosevelt Hotel on May 12? Her heavily lined eye and pretty, golden skin were totally chic and surprisingly easy for you to recreate. “The strong liner makes this look interesting and the sheer, nude skin tones make it uncomplicated,” says celebrity makeup artist Vanessa Scali who created Ashley’s stunning look. “Easy elegance is always timely.”

To hydrate and prep Ashley’s skin, Vanessa used Moisture Bound Refreshing Hydra-Gel by Amore Pacific. “It’s a moisturizer that doubles as my favorite skin primer,” she says.

After evening out her skin with a bit of foundation and concealer, Vanessa got to adding some warmth to Ashley’s face. “I used Soleil Tan De Chanel Bronzing Makeup Base and a touch of NARS Orgasm on the cheekbones,” she says.

For her eyes, Vanessa used NARS Cream Shadow in Corfu all over the lid. Then, “to define and elongate the lash line, I used Givenchy’s Magic Khol Eye Liner Pencil in Black,” she says. A healthy dose of Lancôme’s Hypnose Drama mascara in black finished off her stunning eye.

To complement her tawny skin and bold liner, Vanessa used a mix of Bobbi Brown’s Lip Gloss in Beige and Shu Uemura’s Gloss Unlimited 952s on her pout.

– Marta Topran