Ashley Graham Thanks Magazine for Not Retouching Her Body for a Lingerie Photoshoot

As a pioneer in the body-positive movement, Ashley Graham has a zero-tolerance policy for Photoshop. So when she was asked to pose for a photoshoot for Vogue Italia, we trusted her to make sure the pictures were unedited and Photoshop-free. Of course, she didn’t disappoint. On Wednesday, the 30-year-old model posted a series of sizzling lingerie photos from the photoshoot, thanking Vogue Italia for leaving her body untouched and 100-percent real.
The photos, which included several black-and-white shots of Graham in lingerie, were for Vogue Italia‘s December 2017 Celebration Issue, highlighting diversity in beauty. After Vogue Italia posted the photos, which were captioned with hashtags like #BeautyBeyondSize and #VogueLovesCurves, Graham reposted the shots on her own Instagram, thanking the magazine for leaving her body unPhotoshopped.
“When they don’t retouch you,” Graham captioned one of the pictures.
💥 Celebrating curves and #BeautyBeyondSize in our December issue with a stunning @theashleygraham shot by @nathanielgoldberg ❤️ Hair Didier Malige Make-up Diane Kendal Manicure Honey @ Exposure NY Styling by George Cortina Set design Peter Klein #TheCelebrationIssue #AshleyGraham #VogueLovesCurves
We can never get enough with Graham’s no-holds-barred take on how to improve body diversity in fashion. Check out the rest of her badass shots below.