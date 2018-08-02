Ashley Graham Looks Unrecognizable with Super Curly Hair in This Selfie

Ashley Graham is changing up her look big time. The 30-year-old model, who is known for either her sleek straight hair or bombshell waves, recently debuted a head of bouncy, voluminous curls, and we can’t get enough.

Graham showed off her new ‘do on Instagram on Wednesday with an up-close selfie of her sporting a full head of super curly. The picture featured Graham looking down at the camera with a bold red lip and ringlets on ringlets of curly light brown hair, which fell over Graham’s face in a bangs-like fashion. “Curly Sue💋,” Graham appropriately wrote in the caption, nodding to the 1991 film of the same name.

Graham’s hair was done by celebrity hairstylist Franco Gobbi who has also worked with the likes of Rosie-Huntington-Whiteley and Coco Rocha. Graham’s look also appears to be from an upcoming photoshoot for her size-inclusive lingerie line with Addition Elle, Ashley Graham Lingerie, judging from her Instagram story which shows several shots of the brunette beauty posing in her bras and panties with various hairstyles.

Though voluminous curly hair isn’t Graham’s natural texture (TBH, there’s a chance her hairstyle might also have been a wig), we’re loving the mixup. Keep on surprising us, Ashley.