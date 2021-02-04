Ashley Graham Is A Bronze Goddess As St.Tropez’s New Global Brand Ambassador

Thanks to, you know, a global pandemic, I haven’t been on a vacation in a really long time. But lately, I’ve been wanting to apply some makeup and do my hair to make myself feel a little more confident during my dozens of Zoom meetings. A little self-tanner can go a long way, too. When I saw supermodel Ashley Graham’s new campaign with St.Tropez, it convinced me that glowing skin is in my future. Graham is a new global ambassador for the brand and the campaign images are stunning. Girl can rock a bathing suit like no one else.

“St.Tropez has always been my go-to tanning brand; they are truly the original and the best,” Graham tells STYLECASTER. “For years, I’ve used their products for a natural-looking, healthy sunkissed glow. A good tan gives me that radiance and boost you feel after a great vacation, and with St.Tropez I can get that feeling from home.”

Now, you might be thinking Graham is your body-positive role model. I totally agree. But there’s nothing wrong with wanting to look and feel your best, whatever that means to you.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

“For me, having a great tan is more about how it makes me feel than how it makes me look,” she says. “I’ve always been about inspiring confidence and encouraging everyone to truly love the body and skin they’re in. By showing your body gratitude and treating yourself with care, you will glow from within.”

Graham is leading St.Tropez You Set the Tone campaign, which encourages everyone to “glow with confidence.” See her gorgeous images in Ulta stores this month and grab some self-tanner to get her glow at home.