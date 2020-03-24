Ashley Graham Is Back With the Boldest Revlon Collection Yet

Out of all the celebrity makeup collaborations, supermodel Ashley Graham and Revlon’s continues to impress. It’s affordable, available on Amazon Prime (score!) and features ultra-pigmented formulas. The new Ashley Graham Tropical Vibes Collection is no different. What is different is how bright and bold this collection is, just in time for spring and summer’s warmer temperatures. Because we will get outside someday and it’s good to be prepared. (Or you can just play with makeup inside—no judgments.)

Graham has three successful Revlon launches under her belt, Revlon x Ashley Graham Lip Kits in Worship and Unapologetic, as well as the Never Enough Lip Collection of new Lip Super Lustrous The Gloss and Ultra HD Matte Lipcolor colors. It looks like Revlon and Graham aren’t slowing down any time soon. Tropical Vibes isn’t just lipsticks but a full-face, bronzy collection including a face-and-eye palette, lip gloss and even a face-and-body bronzer. All the shades are neutrals and golds except for a bright teal eyeshadow that’ll look amazing on all skin tones.

Shop the collection before it sells out, below.

Revlon x Ashley Graham Tropical Vibes Makeup Kit in Tropical Pop

With Lip Highlight in Island Hopping and Post Beach Glow Eye & Face Kit.

Revlon x Ashley Graham Tropical Vibes Makeup Kit in Tropical Heat

With Lip Highlights in Heat It Up! and Golden Lava Face & Body.

