Ashley Graham’s Lip Kit Is Back After Selling Out in 3 Hours

If we could get selfie lessons from anyone, it would be Ashley Graham. Besides her commitment to body-positivity and ability to look gorgeous all the time, her down to earth ethos and minimal approach to beauty are what make us bonafide stans. To be honest, we were hardly surprised when her Revlon Lip Kit ($20) sold out in just three hours. What we weren’t expecting was for it to be restocked so quickly.

The all-red-everything set, inspired by Graham’s love of a classic red lipstick, originally dropped on Feb. 27. It includes three of Graham’s favorite lip products in a supermodel-approved rouge: hydrating lipstick, high-sheen gloss and matching liner. A classic item combined with modern, Instagrammable packaging and an affordable price? It’s no wonder we already need reinforcements.

Right now, you can grab the restocked kit on Amazon. It’s also Prime-eligible so you can lock down a lippie and get it in time for your weekend plans. However, if you’re willing to wait a few days, you can snag the kit on Target’s website starting March 10. But just in case history repeats itself, we suggest acting fast…like lightning fast.

Grab your Revlon Never Enough Lip Kit by Ashley Graham on Amazon for just $20. Godspeed to our fellow Graham stans.

