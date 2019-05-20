Ashley Graham Just Launched Lingerie-Inspired Nail Polish

Right off the heels of her best-selling lip kits, model Ashley Graham just released the new Revlon Gel Envy Lingerie x Ashley Graham collection of nail polish inspired by natural-colored underthings. These aren’t your mom’s lingerie shades, though. These are sexy and shimmery and great for all skin tones. Graham announced the launch on Instagram, saying: “Can’t wait for you all to try my newest @revlon collab… the ColorStay #GelEnvy Lingerie nail polish collection 💅🏼 these are the perfect nude shades!”

You’ve even seen one shade from the collection already. To go with her killer Dapper Dan x Gucci suit dress at the Met Gala, Graham rocked a hue from the line with red sparkles down the middle of her nails. We’re not exactly sure what color it is but it looks like Bare It Girl, a pretty light shade that makes the perfect base for her sparkly nail art. She also wears it alone, as you can see from the next photo in the Instagram carousel.

The Revlon collection also includes: Need More (a dark brown), Corset Affair (a shimmery pink), Standing Ovation (a pale lavender), Un-Peach Me (a light peach) and Silky Negligee (a silver-grey).

Like the whole Revlon Gel Envy line, each is formulated without formaldehyde, toluene, DBP, formaldehyde resin or camphor. It lasts up to seven days with an ultra-shiny finish. Shop the Revlon Gel Envy Lingerie x Ashley Graham now for $8.43 each on Amazon.

