Ashley Graham’s Next Revlon Collab Is a Lipstick Lover’s Dream

Out of all the celebrities I’m dying to get beauty tips from, Ashley Graham is at the top. The body positive model just exudes confidence with her dewy skin, full brows, and signature red lips. So I wasn’t surprised when her first lip kit with Revlon sold out in just three days. Now, round two is here with the Ashley Graham Never Enough Lip Kit in Unapologetic. And it’s chic as hell.

Graham shared the launch on her Instagram yesterday. “I’m so happy that you guys loved my last lip kit,” she says in the video. “I can’t believe it actually sold out. So, I wanted to bring you another one. This is called Unapologetic and I’m going to put it on myself.” She shows off all the products in the kit, which include: Ultra HD Matte Lipcolor in You’re Everything (a deep red), Ultra HD Matte Metallic Liquid Lipcolor in Better Than Ever (a medium pink) and ColorStay Lip Liner in Good. Great. Gorgeous (a matching red).

Graham proceeds to apply each one, lining her lips first and feathering the color with Revlon’s Crease Shadow Brush. She goes a bit outside her lip line, calling it “juicier.” Next, she applies You’re Everything, using her fingers to diffuse the color. “Ooh, that’s so cute!” she says. Last, she adds Better Than Ever just in the center of her lips and blends with her fingers. “I look like a ’90s supermodel, honey!,” she says. “And so can you!”

Get your supermodel on for $19.99 on Revlon’s website and on Amazon. (It’s available on Prime!)

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.