Ashley Graham Debuts Chic, Shoulder-Grazing Lob at 2018 Met Gala

by
Photo: Getty Images

In April, Ashley Graham fooled fans when she posted an Instagram of her with a tousled, shoulder-grazing lob. The haircut turned out to be fake, as hinted by Graham’s caption, “One night only.” But now, almost exactly one month later, the 30-year-old model seems to taken the leap, and transformed her signature mermaid-length hair into a chic and sleek lob.

Like the major celebrity haircuts before her, Graham debuted her new ‘do at the 2018 Met Gala. Though her dress, a curves-hugging oozing-gold gown, didn’t exactly fit the ball’s theme, “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.” her haircut definitely had us singing hallelujah.

Graham—who teased her haircut with an Instagram video of her with half-long, half-short hair—wore her hair sleek, straight, and parted down the middle—as God (and the rest of the bobs-loving world) intended the haircut to look.

Photo: Getty Images

Photo: Getty Images

Graham’s hairstylist, Justine Marjan, also shared a few Instagram shots of the cut, suggesting that it was inspired by 1400s French martyr Joan of Arc. (So maybe that’s where the Catholic inspiration comes in.)

Whether Graham intended her Joan of Arc-inspired haircut to fit in with the Met Gala’s Catholic theme or not, there’s no doubt that her chic, shoulder-grazing lob turned more than a few heads.

