The Drugstore Wave Spray Ashley Graham Has Been Using Since She Was 15

I don’t know about you but when I find out a celebrity legitimately uses a drugstore beauty product, I need to know what it is ASAP. So when I found out Ashley Graham uses John Frieda’s Curl-Perfecting Spray, I knew I loved her even more. “I’ve never been able to do my hair well, but I’ve been using this product since I was 15 years old,” she recently told The Cut. “When my hair is wet, I part my hair down the middle, spray it everywhere, and crunch it up; the product turns my hair into perfect, natural waves.”

The model has been using this OG curl-defining spray since her church camp days. “It doesn’t make my hair crunchy or hard or anything. It’s just perfect,” she continued. “There was this girl at a church camp I went to, and she was like, ‘What do you do with your hair?’ I was like, ‘I don’t know.’ She had the same texture as me, and I used her spray and then that was it. Thanks, church-camp girl!”

I love this so much because I too have 2B hair and used John Frieda products to scrunch my waves all of the late ’90s. Unfortunately, thanks to the time, I also had straight bangs. Let’s not discuss it.

The alcohol-free styling product really does define curls and leave them bouncy and frizz-free, all without being crunchy. Oh, and it’s only $9 at Ulta. And this isn’t Graham’s only fave drugstore find. She also loves Revlon’s PhotoReady Concealer ($7.68 at Amazon). Graham, who is an ambassador for the brand, says the creamy formula is “easy, and it doesn’t come off.” She uses a mix of shades to blend her exact color depending on if she has a spray tan at the moment. “It has been my favorite concealer for a very, very, very long time. It’s also affordable,” she adds.

We love an affordable find that seriously delivers.