Ashley Graham’s Hairstylist Uses This Surprising Hack to Fake a Fuller Hairline

There’s no doubt that Ashley Graham is drop-dead stunning, but even the most show-stopping celebrities need the help of beauty hacks from time to time. Enter the 30-year-old model’s hairstylist, Justine Marjan, who, in an interview with Elle, revealed her genius hack for avoiding uneven sections in your hairline.

In an interview in Elle‘s February issue, Marjan—who has also worked with stars like Olivia Culpo, Fifth Harmony, and a little-known family named the Kardashian-Jenners—broke down her easy trick for faking a fuller hairline, and her secret is likely already in your beauty closet.

“No one has a perfect hairline, so I like to fill it in with with an eyeshadow that matches the color of the hair,” Marjan said. “It looks fuller in photos and creates the illusion of depth. When I see a red-carpet look without it, I’m like, ‘Who let her go out like that?'”

That’s right. Marjan (a.k.a the hair wizard to the stars) uses a teeny bit of eyeshadow, which she sweeps across her clients’ heads to create the illusion of thicker, fuller hair. (Just make sure that the shadow matches your roots.)

Marjan said that she uses the hack almost every time she styles a celebrity for the red carpet, so we’re assuming that the trick works well in faking thicker hair for pictures. Though it’s highly unlikely that we’ll be walking the red carpet any time soon, we can still adopt the hack for some slay-worthy Instagram pictures. See you never, uneven hairlines.