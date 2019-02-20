Ashley Graham’s Unexpected Hairstyle is the Best Part of This Denim Campaign

Scroll To See More Images

Supermodel and best-friend-in-our-head Ashley Graham just revealed the best accessory to pair with denim and it’s not a white t-shirt. The 31-year-old recently teamed up with luxury plus-size retailer Marina Rinaldi for her third denim capsule collection and this time, she’s sporting each piece with over-sized ringlets. TBH, we literally can’t stop staring.

Though this isn’t the first time Graham has showcased a curly ‘do, we are so mesmerized by these super-sized strands. The body-positive model is typically found with straight hair or beachy waves, but hello, it’s 2019 and embracing texture is all we’re checking for. Needless to say, we hope this isn’t the last time Graham surprises us with tight tendrils. What’s not to love about them, especially when they’re full of volume and paired with a rusty red lip and a comfy pair of jeans?

As for the denim itself, the third installation for the Ashley Graham x Marina Rinaldi capsule collection is inspired by seventies fashion. Think wide-legged options, bomber jackets and studded details. You can snag one (or all) pieces in the collection now on Marina Rinaldi’s website and they range from $275-$665. And while the price tag might be on the higher end for denim, each piece is meant to be a mainstay in your collection so we can assure you, it’s worth the investment. Keep scrolling to see more of her tousled curls and denim picks.

