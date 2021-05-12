Ashley Graham Gets Real About Body Hair For Her Flamingo Razor Collab

Last March, supermodel and new mom Ashley Graham posted a photo to Instagram showing off a gorgeous new dress. She happened to also have a little armpit hair. NBD. Graham has always been honest about body hair, stretch marks and the like, which makes her one of the coolest models in the game. There are always some, though, who judge a woman’s choice to not shave—even to a new mom during quarantine. Not only has Graham not shied away from criticism, but she also designed her own razor to continue the conversation.

“Remember when I didn’t shave my armpits during quarantine and people threw a fit over it? Well guess what?! I made my own RAZOR,” Graham wrote on Instagram. She teamed up with Flamingo on a limited-edition Ashley Graham Razor Set ($12.19 at Target) and Body Wax Kit ($12.19 at Target) so if you do want to remove your body hair at home, you can do so safely and with style. But it’s still totally up to you. “My philosophy has always been: shave what you want, wax what you want, leave what you want—do what works for you,” says Graham on Flamingo’s website.

If you’re not familiar with Flamingo, get ready to fall in love with a razor. The chic, ergonomic handle makes sliding over sensitive areas easier. Plus, German-engineered blades give you a close shave without irritation. Just don’t forget the Foaming Shave Gel ($4.99 at Target)! Shop the Ashley Graham collection, below.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Limited Edition Razor Set

Grab this starter kit for one razor (in the exclusive Poppy shade!), cute shower holder and exfoliating mit.

Limited Editon Body Wax Kit

Scared to wax at home? Don’t be with this easy kit. It includes 28 gel-wax strips in two sizes (no need for a heater!), as well as six post-wax cloths with sweet almond oil to remove any leftover stickiness.