Ashley Graham Debuts a Chic Bob—But There’s a Catch

While bobs and lobs are seriously trending, not everyone wants to get a big chop. Maybe you want the look, but only for a day. Ashley Graham’s bob just might inspire you to play around with length—temporarily. The model’s hairstylist recently posted a throwback picture of Graham’s shorter cut on Instagram but it turns out, the whole thing was a bit of a fake out. (At least at the time.) The look is courtesy of hairstylist David Lopez who spilled all the tea on his own Instagram account and it’s pretty fascinating. While not a new technique by any means, it’s amazing how real Graham’s bob looks and how well she pulls it off.

“While filming with @ashleygraham we wanted to try a bob without committing to a big chop or a wig,” Lopez wrote. “So I braided all her hair away except for the hairline and small area at the crown flat.” He then added Glam Seamless hair extensions and cut them into a bob. Lopez gave Graham this amazing beachy texture with Kenra Professional Texturizing Mist ($9.62 at Amazon), followed by the brand’s Shine Spray ($18 at Ulta) and Platinum Dry Texture Spray 6 ($22 at Ulta).

Since this photo, Graham ended up chopping her hair off for real, thanks to hairstylist Justine Marjan. She joined January Jones, Kaia Gerber and Lily James, who all recently joined the bob club. There’s something in the air that’s making everyone go short this season and I’m totally here for it.

