The Technique Ashley Graham Swears By When Applying Highlighter

Ashley Graham is one of Revlon’s newest spokeswomen and as expected, everyone’s clamoring for a closer look at her beauty routine. Yes, the supermodel and curvy girl advocate keeps a glam squad on hand for the red carpet and other public appearances, but she also knows a thing or two about maintaining her glow without them.

In a recent interview with Elle UK, the 30-year-old talked seamlessly about the products in her makeup bag, while also revealing her go-tricks for using some of them. Besides her favorite Revlon picks, like the 24-hour Wear Colorstay Foundation and ‘Spicy‘ lip liner, Graham proclaimed highlighter as the one thing she “can’t live without” and thinks “every girl needs.”

Lucky for us, she didn’t stop there and went on to explain exactly how she applies it after putting on the rest of her face. While some makeup artists encourage us to apply in a figure 8 from our temples to chin, Graham employs a technique that’s even easier.

“I’ll put it on the highest part of my cheekbone, around the outside of my eye – sometimes just working in it to just above my eyebrow ever so slightly, so it creates a moon shape around my eye,” she said. “Then I take a little cotton bud and put it on the inside of my eye and brush it right above my lips. It’s very sexy there.”

Who knew glowing up was so easy? We’re trying this for our next night out.