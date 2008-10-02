Ashley Creates the New Britney

Ashley Hanna is one of StyleCaster’s go-to hair stylists, but last week she took a break from us to help a very worthy cause: Britney Spears. Ashley styled Spears’ hair for a plethora of events around New York. She created a soft yet professional look that could take her from a visit at a Bronx elementary school to a radio interview. The most important step in this transformation was to add custom made, golden blond extensions. She placed the extensions over the dark sections of Britney’s hair to create more a uniform color, add volume and lengthen. Next, Ashley pinned Spear’s own hair into the extensions and added gentle curls to create a seamless appearance.

You can find Ashley at Cutler downtown- that is until she is permanently whisked away on the Spears jet.

Cutler Salon

465 W. Broadway, New York, NY 10012

nr. W. Houston St.

212-308-3838