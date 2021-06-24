Ashley Benson Looks Like A Different Person With Red Hair

Every summer it feels like celebs start to go lighter with their hair, adding blonde to highlights to dark hair and even going platinum. This year though, it seems like more and more stars are going ginger. Even Ashley Benson has red hair now, an actress known for her blonde strands. Of course, she has gone brunette before, but she generally stays on the sunny side of the spectrum. This sultry red color is a huge departure.

Benson tagged colorist Anthony Holguin, owner of Amavi Artistry Salon in Los Angeles, for the new hue. “Always wanted to be a redhead,” she wrote. This medium-red color is rich and warm, much like Sarah Hyland’s newest hair color. In fact, we’re seeing not only celebs, but dozens of regular folks on TikTok dye their hair different shades of red and have a lot of fun with it.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Benson’s famous friends are loving her new look. “Wowww,” wrote Kiernan Shipka, saying what we’re all thinking. “OH okayyyy,” said Demi Lovato leaving fire emojis. Speaking of emojis, we’re got heart eyes from both Tyler Blackburn and Gigi Gorgeous. It’s hard to know if Benson switched up her color for a new role or just for fun. She seems to be loving it on her Instagram stories.

A color like this is particularly difficult to keep vibrant. If you go for a similar shade, you can keep it up in between salon visits with color-depositing conditioners like Biolage ColorBalm Color Depositing Conditioner ($15.99 at Amazon) and color-boosting shampoos like John Frieda Radiant Red Red Boosting Shampoo ($8.99 at Amazon).