Ashley Benson Just Got the Coolest, Choppiest Ombre Lob

Remember last month when Ashley Benson got the prettiest, low-key hair extensions? Even though the 27-year-old is one of the biggest hair chameleons on planet earth, we were thinking her mid-length, light-blonde look would at least last through the end of summer. But, damn, were we wrong, because today Benson revealed the coolest, choppiest bob, topped with a super-bold ombre hue.

Benson took to Instagram to show off her chop with a series of selfies. Paired with a super-bright red lip and a jean jacket decked out with vintage patches, Benson looks like she rolled straight out of the ‘90s—in the best way possible. Benson credited her go-to stylist Chad Wood (who has a client list that includes Vanessa Hudgens, Jessica Alba, and more) and makeup artist Nina Park.

Benson’s hair has a big, swoopy side part, and it appears that Wood styled each strand to look crunchy, texturized, and perfectly messy. If we were to create the look ourselves (sans professional glam squad, of course), we’d opt for a few sprays of a texturizing mist, like Living Proof’s, over damp hair, separate the hair into two, twisted buns, and pull ’em out after air drying.

Although we were pretty into Benson’s extensions, we gotta say the natural look seriously suits the “Pretty Little Liars” actress. Obviously, we’re on the same page as Benson’s thousands of commenters, with compliments like, “SO BEAUTIFUL,” and, “Perfection💕💕” flooding the photo.

Welp, we’ve learned two things this morning: Benson is singlehandedly bringing ombre hair back, and we’re officially on the hunt for a patch-covered jean jacket.