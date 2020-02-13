Whoa—Ashley Benson’s Hair Is So Long Now

The bobson is taking a back seat. A few months ago, Ashley Benson chopped her hair into a trendy bob and gave it a cute nickname: the bobson. But Benson’s long hair at NYFW shows the short ‘do is gone—for now, at least. She hit up the Longchamp show in New York City earlier in the week with longer, surprisingly blonder hair. She tagged hairstylist Joseph Maine as credit for those extra inches. But that wasn’t her only new look in the exact same week. Girl is working overtime.
Benson also went to the Michael Kors show and worked with Maine again on another new hairstyle. The blonde extensions were gone and in their place were blunt, dark brown, ultra-long strands. We’re talking waist-length hair that’s maybe the longest we’ve ever seen her wear. The look is seriously glam and most importantly, different, for New York Fashion Week. Celebs attend to stand out and we’d say she nailed that.
View this post on Instagram
Benzo Sleek 💙 #ashleybenson for #michealkors today 💋 #MakeupbyMiaJones #ManebyMaine #nyfw Skin: @biologique_recherche @tatcha Complexion: @tomfordbeauty @hourglasscosmetics @ctilburymakeup Brows: @diormakeup Eyes: @tomfordbeauty Lashes: @tomfordbeauty @sweedlashes Lips: @ctilburymakeup