The ‘Just Perfect’ Scent Ashley Benson Doesn’t Mind Sharing With a Partner

Fragrance is so personal. Not only is it something that can smell different person to person depending on the pH balance of your skin, but it’s also all about preference. Ashley Benson knows what she likes. Benson is the face of the Eau de Juice Collection, a four-piece perfume line exclusive to Ulta Beauty. Eau de Juice is a project by the team at Cosmopolitan. They approached Benson to help them launch their first fragrance, appearing in campaigns and starring in commercials. It was an easy decision for the actress.

“I’ve been a big fan of Cosmopolitan for a while. I’ve done covers for them. I really appreciate what they’re about,” Benson tells Stylecaster. “They came to me with this idea to collaborate on their first perfume ever which is really a fun opportunity.” Benson also gravitated towards the juice-shaped bottles and the Pop art, Instagram-ready vibe. “The whole concept is adorable,” she says. “The perfume bottles are so cute. I keep them on my coffee table as decor.”

Out of the four fragrance options, Benson’s favorite is Love, Unfiltered. It has top notes of red berries and mandarin and a base of blonde woods and amber. “It’s a little woody; it’s really, really nice,” she says. “I gravitate more towards more tobacco and muskier scents. More masculine, I would say. I love a nice rose oil that I blend with it. It’s a mixture of those. I’m not a big fan of anything sweet or too flowery. Rose is just perfect.”

When it comes to a partner, Benson doesn’t like scents that are too strong or overpowering. While the actress is in a relationship with model/actress Cara Delevingne, the pair keeps their relationship more on the private side, so she didn’t specifically name her. “When someone wears too much perfume or cologne, it’s a lot,” she says. “But I like a muskier, neutral kind of thing.”

Benson is her usual honey-blonde in the Eau de Juice campaign, but has seen gone brunette, as well as shorter, for a role. “I was going towards more of a darker shade but then I had to do it for a role and I asked if I could cut it. I’m really into it, I’m very happy,” she says about the change. “I love being blonde too but even for fall, it’s great. I feel like a different person. Now that I’m getting older, I think brown really suits me.”

Pick up the Eau de Juice collection for $55 each at Ulta now.

