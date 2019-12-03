Ashley Benson Just Debuted “The Bobson” and It’s Gorgeous

Ever since Pretty Little Liars ended, Ashley Benson has taken this new freedom to play around with her hair. Her character Hanna was bright blonde with long, beachy waves but the actress has been favoring a darker hue as of late. And now Benson chopped her hair into a trendy bob, seemingly saying goodbye to Hanna for good. In fact, as she pointed out on her Instagram stories, this is the first time she hasn’t had extensions in her “whole life.” Say hello to “The Bobson.”

Hairstylist Marc Mena is responsible for Benson’s new look. “Just in time for the Holidays The Ashley #Bobson,” he wrote on Instagram. Mena gave his client a clavicle-length cut in the past, but this bob is shorter and sleeker and totally on-trend. Benson is also feeling being a brunette. “I was going towards more of a darker shade but then I had to do it for a role and I asked if I could cut it. I’m really into it, I’m very happy,” she previously told Stylecaster about the change. “I love being blonde too but even for fall, it’s great. I feel like a different person. Now that I’m getting older, I think brown really suits me.”

Benson’s celebrity friends are obsessing over her new look. “Gorgeous,” wrote Julia Garner. Her former Pretty Little Liars castmate Shay Mitchell added a bunch of heart emojis. They’re right. The color and cut make Benson’s light eyes pop.

Who knows how long Benson will be keeping this latest hairstyle but we’re hoping it sticks around at least through winter.