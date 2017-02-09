13 Photos That Prove Ashley Benson Has The Best Hair Ever

We’re pretty sure if we looked up cool-girl hair in the dictionary (or, Googled it, because who really uses paper dictionaries anymore, right?), a collage of Ashley Benson’s hair would appear. Yeah, it sounds cliché, but her hair is the ultimate rolled-out-of-bed-after-surfing-for-10-hours-and-having-sex hair, and we’re kinda, sorta, most definitely in love with it.

So in love, in fact, that we combed (ha) through pages and pages of the Pretty Little Liars’ Instagram to find our favorite inspo-worthy images that give us all the #hairgoals feels. And then next time you head to the salon, you won’t be scrambling to find the perfect picture to show your stylist—because you’ll have 13 of them, below. (We won’t judge you for screen-shotting every single picture, either.)