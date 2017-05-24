StyleCaster
Share

You Need to See Ashley Benson’s Beauty Evolution Since 2005

What's hot
StyleCaster

You Need to See Ashley Benson’s Beauty Evolution Since 2005

by
You Need to See Ashley Benson’s Beauty Evolution Since 2005
14 Start slideshow
Photo: Getty Images

Take a sec and think back to what you were doing and wearing 10 years ago—we’re gonna go ahead and guess that you were standing in line at a Jamba Juice in some sort of velour sweatsuit, with overly crimped hair and way too-shiny lip gloss. Thankfully, other than some wildly embarrassing and now-deleted Myspace photos, there’s not a whole lot of evidence swirling around the internet of this…unique…period of your life. But the same can’t be said for celebrities like Ashley Benson, who has been in the public light since 2004 (bet you didn’t know she was a Six Chick in 13 Going on 30).

MORE: Surprise! You’re Actually Using Dry Shampoo Incorrectly

Luckily, the 27-year-old hasn’t had any major beauty disasters, and instead has a rather awesome portfolio of hair and makeup changes—like her 2009 country music star hair phase, and her 2011 fixation with the Jenny Humphrey smokey eye. And because we like walks down memory lane (especially when our cringe-worthy past isn’t involved), we rounded up all of Benson’s hair and makeup looks, beginning with her bare-faced days way back in 2005. And spoiler alert: The Pretty Little Liars star has had more hair changes in 12 years than most people have in a lifetime. See Ashley Benson’s beauty evolution, below.

MORE: Lily Collins With Curly Hair and Bangs at Cannes Is Everything

0 Thoughts?
1 of 14
November 2005
November 2005

At NBC's 'Days of Our Lives' 40th Anniversary Celebration

Photo: Getty Images
December 2006
December 2006

At Life at It's Best celebration of two years

Photo: Getty Images
December 2007
December 2007

At the premiere of MGM's The Great Debaters

Photo: Getty Images
October 2008
October 2008

At Camp Ronald McDonald's 16th Annual Family Halloween Carnival

Photo: Getty Images
March 2009
March 2009

At Star Magazine's Young Hollywood Issue party

Photo: Getty Images
December 2010
December 2010

At the release of Ciara's Basic Instict album

Photo: Getty Images
December 2011
December 2011

At her birthday celebration at the Vanity Nightclub in Las Vegas

Photo: Getty Images
September 2012
September 2012

At the Spring Breakers premiere at the 2012 Toronto International Film Festival

Photo: Getty images
November 2013
November 2013

At the Kisses for the Troops Campaign in New York City

Photo: Getty Images
December 2014
December 2014

At the Night of Generosity Gala in Los Angeles

Photo: Getty Images
November 2015
November 2015

At the American Music Awards in Los Angeles

Photo: Getty Images
October 2016
October 2016

At Freeform's Pretty Little Liars final season celebration

Photo: Getty Images
March 2017
March 2017

At the Paley Center For Media's 34th Annual PaleyFest in Los Angeles

Photo: Getty Images
April 2017
April 2017

At the Freeform Upfront in New York City

Photo: Getty Images

Next slideshow starts in 10s

15 Jumpsuits You Can Wear Everywhere This Summer

15 Jumpsuits You Can Wear Everywhere This Summer
  • November 2005
  • December 2006
  • December 2007
  • October 2008
  • March 2009
  • December 2010
  • December 2011
  • September 2012
  • November 2013
  • December 2014
  • November 2015
  • October 2016
  • March 2017
  • April 2017
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share