You Need to See Ashley Benson’s Beauty Evolution Since 2005

Take a sec and think back to what you were doing and wearing 10 years ago—we’re gonna go ahead and guess that you were standing in line at a Jamba Juice in some sort of velour sweatsuit, with overly crimped hair and way too-shiny lip gloss. Thankfully, other than some wildly embarrassing and now-deleted Myspace photos, there’s not a whole lot of evidence swirling around the internet of this…unique…period of your life. But the same can’t be said for celebrities like Ashley Benson, who has been in the public light since 2004 (bet you didn’t know she was a Six Chick in 13 Going on 30).

Luckily, the 27-year-old hasn’t had any major beauty disasters, and instead has a rather awesome portfolio of hair and makeup changes—like her 2009 country music star hair phase, and her 2011 fixation with the Jenny Humphrey smokey eye. And because we like walks down memory lane (especially when our cringe-worthy past isn’t involved), we rounded up all of Benson’s hair and makeup looks, beginning with her bare-faced days way back in 2005. And spoiler alert: The Pretty Little Liars star has had more hair changes in 12 years than most people have in a lifetime. See Ashley Benson’s beauty evolution, below.