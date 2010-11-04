Ashlee Simpson’s Sexy New Crop & Smoky Eyes

BellaSugar, a part of PopSugar Network, provides beauty junkies everywhere with a destination to learn what’s hot in the world of beauty and skin care.

Photo: © Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

I absolutely adore Ashlee Simpson-Wentz’s newly shorn hair, and last night she showed just how easily the right makeup can take her overall look from cute and gamine to total blonde bombshell. Her graphic black eyeliner and flesh-toned lip gloss are a nice update on the classic smoky eye/neutral lipstick combination, and it’s easy to replicate. I got the scoop on how to replicate this sexy look.

Eyes

Begin by waterlining your upper and lower rims with a waterproof black cream or gel eyeliner like Boots Botanics Cream Eye Liner ($8).

Then, use the same liner to line your upper and lower lash lines, and use your pinkie or an eyeshadow applicator tip to blend out the edges.

Finish with several coats of extra-dark carbon black mascara like Essence Black Mania Carbon Black Volume ($3) on your upper lashes and a single coat on your lower lashes.

Lips

Line your lips with a natural pink lip liner close to your lip tone.

Go over the liner with a lip gloss close to your face’s skin tone for a neutral look.

