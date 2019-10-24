Ashlee Simpson Just Went “Pumpkin Pink” and I’m Obsessed

Pastel hair usually becomes more popular in the summer, possibly because everyone is feeling sunny and colorful. But that’s not the only time you should try it. Just look at Ashlee Simpson’s “Pumpkin Pink” hair. The shade was created by Nine Zero One salon co-founder Riawna Capri who took Simpson a rosy color that feels fresh for fall. “Ashlee looks amazing in all shades of reds and coppers,” Capri said in a statement. “It’s no surprise that she looks absolutely incredible with this smokey shade of rose! I call it Pumpkin Pink.”

Capri created the pink hue by using Joico Color Intensity, with 2/3 of Rose Gold, 1/3 of Bronze and a dash of Blush. She mixed it with equal amounts of conditioner and applied it to dry hair. After 20 minutes, you have this dusty pink that looks laid-back and pretty. To keep Simpson’s hair healthy and strong, Capri used her In Common line with co-founder Nikki Lee and its new Crystal Cashmere System. “It’s an amazing in-salon treatment that nourishes and strengthens hair to keep it healthy, shiny and beautiful,” Capri says.

Because pink hair can fade fast, I personally recommend having some of that pink dye mixed with conditioner in the shower to use once a week for an instant refresh. If you put it on your hair wet like a regular conditioner, it won’t be as intense, but it will still deposit a hint of color—just enough until you can get back to the salon. Pumpkin Pink hair is in your future.

