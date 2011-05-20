As a Woman, Do You Want to Smell Like Justin Bieber?

The nail polishes and scented dog tags, ahem, he created for Walmart were an unmitigated success. So why wouldn’t Justin Bieber expand his beauty empire? I mean, are people really such sheep that they’ll be anything with a celebrity name on it? Even when it’s entirely non-sensical, like a teenage boy making fragrance for women?

The scent, created by Honorine Blanc of Firmenich, is called Someday by Justin Bieber and the bottle has a flower and removable charms and Justin insists he had a hand in designing the bottle and the flowery fragrance that will be marketed to 14-18 year old chicks. So evolved to be so femme, that Biebs.

The pop sensation insists this all makes sense. Lets be real, the way a girl smells is very important to a guy! I have such a deep connection with my fans, so creating a fragrance that I personally love is another way I can bring them closer to my world,” the Biebs explains to WWD.

The proceeds are going to charity via Give Back Brands, so it’s not a total random money making endeavor.

Someday will be sold everywhere from Macy’s to Sephora, available in June for $35 for a 1 oz. size, $45 for the 1.7 oz., $55 for 3.4 oz. In case you’re not the perfume type, get in on the 5 oz. hair mist for $20 or body lotion for $25.