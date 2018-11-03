25 Avant-Garde Looks That Could Completely Transform Your Brow Game

Maintaining your eyebrows can be a hassle in and of itself. There’s threading, waxing, tweezing and sometimes, even bleaching…. Yikes! It takes a lot to pluck your hairs to perfection and style them with every intention of stepping up your brow game. However, makeup artists and social media have opened up the floodgates for novices like us, proving that we can (and sometimes should) go beyond the basic fill-in, trim and set.
More: The Definitive Guide to Growing Out Your Eyebrows
Attaching foil, scattering pigments and laying on a thick layer of paint are only a few methods used to create these avant-garde looks posted on the ‘Gram. These Instagram accounts shared some of the most mind-blowing, editorial brow looks that we’re still mesmerized by. Get some inspiration for your next brow venture with these undeniably innovative looks ahead!
View this post on Instagram
there’s a brand NEW video up on my channel 🌈 link in bio! - as most of you know my little brother lost his fight against cancer a couple of days ago, and if there’s one thing he was incredibly proud of it’s my channel. today I’m posting this colorful video in honor of him, and to cheer up those in need of some color and fun.
View this post on Instagram
Bright eye colour, crazy brows, dewy skin, freckles, dark lips; LOVEEE everything about this!! 🙌🏻 Fun editorial makeup by @gabbywebbmakeup. ❤️💛💜💖 . PRODUCT USED: Skin - @embryolisseau moisturizer, @lauramercieraus primer, @maccosmeticsaustralia face and body foundation Face - @toofaced chocolate soleil bronzer, @zoevacosmetics nude spectrum blush, @beccacosmetics champagne pop highlighter Eye - @nyxcosmetics_australia vivid brights cream colour, @maybelline great lash, @maccosmetics costa riche eye kohl for liner and brows Lips - @anastasiabeverlyhills pro lip palette Finishing - @maccosmeticsaustralia fix+, @skindinavia makeup setting spray
View this post on Instagram
Продолжение "Crazy brows" 🤗🤗🤗 Ph: @klyshnikovk Mua: @elena_arzamaskina Md: @sofi_lobova . . #ЕленаАрзамаскина #макияж #креативныймакияж #makeup #makeupartist #макияжкемерово #фотокемерово #маияжглаз #фотосессия #мейк #визажкемерово #portret #kemerovoinsta #photokem #siberia #crazybrows #brows #browsekta
View this post on Instagram
Фото: @KlyshnikovK⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Макияж: @Elena_Arzamaskina⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Модель: @a_r_i_s_h_42⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Место: студия @Yulia_Dovgun⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ .⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #Russia #ретушь #портрет #beauty #крупныйплан #beautyphotogrphy #editorialmakeup #creativemakeup #ss19 #makeupart #makeupisart #beautyeditorial #inbeautmag #inspiration #Vsco #topcreator #вдохновение #makeup #Photoshop #moda #fashion #мода #muastars #faceart #love #magazie #портфолиовизажисту #визажист #бьютифотограф
View this post on Instagram
Все очень просто 🙌🏻. Просто два цвета 🖤⚪️🖤⚪️ и начинаешь творить ☺️. . . В рамках проекта @topmodel_siberia . . Ph: @klyshnikovk Mua: @elena_arzamaskina Md: @elis_belyaeva . . . #ЕленаАрзамаскина #макияж #креативныймакияж #makeup #makeupartist #макияжкемерово #фотокемерово #маияжглаз #фотосессия #мейк #визажкемерово #portret #kemerovoinsta #photokem #siberia
View this post on Instagram
Блестяшки, прошу обратить внимание, по центру лица очень даже блестяще вышли. Хотя это и оказалось сложнейшей задачей - фотоаппарат плоховато передает яркие штуки. --------- Rhinestones in the middle of the face are very brilliantly out. Although this turned out to be the most difficult task - the camera does not pass very bright things. Фото: @KlyshnikovK Макияж: @Elena_Arzamaskina Модель: @ilinyh_nastya Место: студия @Yulia_Dovgun #портрет #ищумодель #beauty #Canon #makeup #purple #губы
View this post on Instagram
Этот фильм впервые я посмотрела пару лет назад. Перед созданием образа, я ещё раз его пересмотрела с превеликим удовольствием, получив огромное эстетическое наслаждение 😍 . Намекну...Ее зовут Агата💖 От неё исходит аромат корицы и свежего французского круассана🥐 Она спустилась к нам из за кулисья. По линейке выставленные декорации, симметричная геометрия кадра и захватывающий сюжет🤩 Иногда фильм становится похожим то ли на старинную открытку с виньетками, то ли на документальный фильм о жизни кукольного домика⚜️ Штучная работа, идеальное исполнение💗 Спутать с чем-то – невозможно😍 . Среди опрошенных мною людей, фильм посмотрели не многие! А вот и зря! . Есть варианты, что за фильм? . Ph: @klyshnikovk Mua: @elena_arzamaskina Md: @myauricco . #ЕленаАрзамаскина #макияж #креативныймакияж #makeup #makeupartist #макияжкемерово #фотокемерово #маияжглаз #фотосессия #мейк #визажкемерово #portret #kemerovoinsta #photokem #siberia #ArzMua
View this post on Instagram
На этом пока все "Crazy brows" 💙💙💙 что-то в последнее время полюбился мне синий цвет 😍 🤗🤗🤗 Ph: @klyshnikovk Mua: @elena_arzamaskina Md: @sofi_lobova . . #ЕленаАрзамаскина #макияж #креативныймакияж #makeup #makeupartist #макияжкемерово #фотокемерово #маияжглаз #фотосессия #мейк #визажкемерово #portrait #kemerovoinsta #photokem #siberia #crazybrows #brows #browsekta
View this post on Instagram
Uh huh Hunny🍯🐻 #anastasiabeverlyhills - Dipbrow pomade - dark brown #benefitcosmetics - Ready, Set, Brow - Clear brow gel #morphebrushes - Jaclyn Hill Palette #hudabeauty - Rose Gold Palette - 24K #stargazer - UV neon yellow liner #essence - super precise liquid eyeliner - black #SOSUbySJ - "Hailey" lashes #winniethepooh #disneymakeup #hunny #wakeupandmakeup #undiscovered_muas #buzz #bee #cutcrease #makeupaddict #wakeup2slay #featuremuas #browpower #_oh_my_disney__ #disney #featuringmakeupbeauties #3dlashes #fluffylashes #greeneyes #love #makeup #eyeshadow #eyeart
View this post on Instagram
✖️S P E C K L E D • S K I N ✖️ Thank you @williamclarkphoto for capturing this this look created in front of my students on my 2-Day Artistic Makeup Course 💕 ________________ 💕Products Used; ✖️Smooth Affair Primer @janeiredale_uk ✖️Primer Oil @smashboxcosmeticsuk ✖️Lip Prep @drlipp ✖️Face & Body @maccosmeticsuk ✖️Strobe Cream "Pinklite" @maccosmetics ✖️"Rose" Pigment , "Vanilla" Pigment @maccosmeticsuk ✖️ Extra Dimension skin finish "Show Gold" @maccosmetics ✖️Crème Brilliance Gloss @maccosmeticsuk ✖️Sad Girl Liquid Lipstick @anastasiabeverlyhills ✖️Dazzliner @face_lace ✖️Lip brushes @karlacosmetics ✖️@mehronmakeup @mehronmakeup @mehronuk Metallic Powder Paint "Gold", Paradise Makeup AQ "Light Pink". ✖️@nyxcosmetics @nyxcosmetics @nyxcosmetics_uk Vivid Brights Crème "Bad Blood" ✖️@itsinyourdreams @itsinyourdreams Iridescent Mermaid Chunky Glitter & Gold Zorya Star Gems. ✖️@tartecosmetics @tartecosmetics Twinkle Stick Highlighter ✖️@soapbrows @soapbrows ✖️@chaosmakeup @chaosmakeup Extreme Intensifier Highlighter "Dawn" ✖️@katvondbeauty @katvondbeauty Eyeshadow "Swoon" ✖️@illamasqua @illamasqua Pure Pigment "Berber" ✖️ @glitterexpress1 Poly Flake 008 ✖️@patmcgrathreal Holographic Clear Eye Gloss & Mercury Pigment ________________ ✖️Model; @natashaelisestdale ________________ #skin #pink #festival #fauxfreckles #pinkfreckles #brows #eyebrows #fashion #creativemakeup #pinklashes #bodypainting #art #creative #photooftheday #photography #vegas_nay #hudabeauty #wakeupandmakeup #anastasiabeverlyhills #tartecosmetics #mehrongirl #maccosmeticsuk #patmcgrath #illamasqua #katvond #nyxcosmetics #maccosmetics
View this post on Instagram
The power of flowers 🌼🌸🌺🌷 To be continued.. MUA&style @tominamakeup Photo my gorgeous @irinaokuneva 😘 Model unreal Inna🙏🏻 Честно, признаюсь, я в восторге от этой серии фотографий🙈 Да, это серия, и продолжение следует.. Чего стОило хотя бы то, что пришлось по всему Минску бегать в поиске "околоэкзотических" цветов, а потом стойко держать их позади модели в немыслимых позах😂😂.. Огромное спасибо моим девочкам: фотографу @irinaokuneva за то, что воплотила картинку "из моей головы", моей модели, которая стойко вынесла то длиннейшее съёмочное безумие..😘❤️ #tominamakeup#makeup##eyeliner#cateye#tominastudio#rmlashes#eyebrows#glow#glowskin#beauty#model#makeupartist#MUA#smokey#smokeyeyes#blush#glow#glowskin#glowing#beautyphoto#beauty#flower#flowers