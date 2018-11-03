StyleCaster
Share

25 Avant-Garde Looks That Could Completely Transform Your Brow Game

What's hot
StyleCaster

25 Avant-Garde Looks That Could Completely Transform Your Brow Game

Christina Petruzzi
by
25 Artistic Brow Looks You've Never Seen Before
25 Start slideshow
Photo: ImaxTree.

Maintaining your eyebrows can be a hassle in and of itself. There’s threading, waxing, tweezing and sometimes, even bleaching…. Yikes! It takes a lot to pluck your hairs to perfection and style them with every intention of stepping up your brow game. However, makeup artists and social media have opened up the floodgates for novices like us, proving that we can (and sometimes should) go beyond the basic fill-in, trim and set.

More: The Definitive Guide to Growing Out Your Eyebrows

Attaching foil, scattering pigments and laying on a thick layer of paint are only a few methods used to create these avant-garde looks posted on the ‘Gram. These Instagram accounts shared some of the most mind-blowing, editorial brow looks that we’re still mesmerized by. Get some inspiration for your next brow venture with these undeniably innovative looks ahead!

0 Thoughts?
1 of 25

Why not add a Gucci-inspired snake?

Photo: Instagram/@vaingaloremakeup.

Who said you have to stick to one color?

Photo: Instagram/@nikkietutorials.

The sharpest brow you'll ever see.

Photo: Instagram/@browgame.

Draw outside the lines.

Photo: Instagram/@gabbywebbmakeup.
View this post on Instagram

My main account is @tephadoll btw

A post shared by Tepha Dez (@vaingaloremakeup) on

View this post on Instagram

My main account is @tephadoll btw

A post shared by Tepha Dez (@vaingaloremakeup) on

Add some bling!

Photo: Instagram/@vaingaloremakeup.

Confetti, anyone?

Photo: Instagram/@elena_arzamaskina.

Paint over it.

Photo: Instagram/@Klyshnikovk.

Chalky brows.

Photo: Instagram/@elena_arzamaskina.

Match your brows and lashes with a neon pigment.

Photo: Instagram/@Klyshnikovk.
View this post on Instagram

Этот фильм впервые я посмотрела пару лет назад. Перед созданием образа, я ещё раз его пересмотрела с превеликим удовольствием, получив огромное эстетическое наслаждение 😍 . Намекну...Ее зовут Агата💖 От неё исходит аромат корицы и свежего французского круассана🥐 Она спустилась к нам из за кулисья. По линейке выставленные декорации, симметричная геометрия кадра и захватывающий сюжет🤩 Иногда фильм становится похожим то ли на старинную открытку с виньетками, то ли на документальный фильм о жизни кукольного домика⚜️ Штучная работа, идеальное исполнение💗 Спутать с чем-то – невозможно😍 . Среди опрошенных мною людей, фильм посмотрели не многие! А вот и зря! . Есть варианты, что за фильм? . Ph: @klyshnikovk Mua: @elena_arzamaskina Md: @myauricco . #ЕленаАрзамаскина #макияж #креативныймакияж #makeup #makeupartist #макияжкемерово #фотокемерово #маияжглаз #фотосессия #мейк #визажкемерово #portret #kemerovoinsta #photokem #siberia #ArzMua

A post shared by Elena Arzamaskina. Kemerovo (@elena_arzamaskina) on

View this post on Instagram

Этот фильм впервые я посмотрела пару лет назад. Перед созданием образа, я ещё раз его пересмотрела с превеликим удовольствием, получив огромное эстетическое наслаждение 😍 . Намекну...Ее зовут Агата💖 От неё исходит аромат корицы и свежего французского круассана🥐 Она спустилась к нам из за кулисья. По линейке выставленные декорации, симметричная геометрия кадра и захватывающий сюжет🤩 Иногда фильм становится похожим то ли на старинную открытку с виньетками, то ли на документальный фильм о жизни кукольного домика⚜️ Штучная работа, идеальное исполнение💗 Спутать с чем-то – невозможно😍 . Среди опрошенных мною людей, фильм посмотрели не многие! А вот и зря! . Есть варианты, что за фильм? . Ph: @klyshnikovk Mua: @elena_arzamaskina Md: @myauricco . #ЕленаАрзамаскина #макияж #креативныймакияж #makeup #makeupartist #макияжкемерово #фотокемерово #маияжглаз #фотосессия #мейк #визажкемерово #portret #kemerovoinsta #photokem #siberia #ArzMua

A post shared by Elena Arzamaskina. Kemerovo (@elena_arzamaskina) on

Or maybe add sprinkles.

Photo: Instagram/@elena_arzamaskina.

Set them with a different colored gel.

Photo: Instagram/@elena_arzamaskina.

Add some shimmer.

Photo: Instagram/@Klyshnikovk.

Underlined brows.

Photo: Instagram/@Klyshnikovk.

Think outside the box.

Photo: Instagram/@klyshnikovk.

Never too old for a classic!

Photo: Instagram/@orlaithkervick.

Hello, feather brows.

Photo: Instagram/@missbrowfixer.

A true optical illusion.

Photo: Instagram/@browsekta.

Completely filled in with one color.

Photo: Instagram/@browsekta.

The picture definition of natural.

Photo: Instagram/@browsekta.

A true work of art!

Photo: Instagram/@browsekta.

Insert "wet paint" sign here.

Photo: Instagram/@browsekta.
View this post on Instagram

✖️S P E C K L E D • S K I N ✖️ Thank you @williamclarkphoto for capturing this this look created in front of my students on my 2-Day Artistic Makeup Course 💕 ________________ 💕Products Used; ✖️Smooth Affair Primer @janeiredale_uk ✖️Primer Oil @smashboxcosmeticsuk ✖️Lip Prep @drlipp ✖️Face & Body @maccosmeticsuk ✖️Strobe Cream "Pinklite" @maccosmetics ✖️"Rose" Pigment , "Vanilla" Pigment @maccosmeticsuk ✖️ Extra Dimension skin finish "Show Gold" @maccosmetics ✖️Crème Brilliance Gloss @maccosmeticsuk ✖️Sad Girl Liquid Lipstick @anastasiabeverlyhills ✖️Dazzliner @face_lace ✖️Lip brushes @karlacosmetics ✖️@mehronmakeup @mehronmakeup @mehronuk Metallic Powder Paint "Gold", Paradise Makeup AQ "Light Pink". ✖️@nyxcosmetics @nyxcosmetics @nyxcosmetics_uk Vivid Brights Crème "Bad Blood" ✖️@itsinyourdreams @itsinyourdreams Iridescent Mermaid Chunky Glitter & Gold Zorya Star Gems. ✖️@tartecosmetics @tartecosmetics Twinkle Stick Highlighter ✖️@soapbrows @soapbrows ✖️@chaosmakeup @chaosmakeup Extreme Intensifier Highlighter "Dawn" ✖️@katvondbeauty @katvondbeauty Eyeshadow "Swoon" ✖️@illamasqua @illamasqua Pure Pigment "Berber" ✖️ @glitterexpress1 Poly Flake 008 ✖️@patmcgrathreal Holographic Clear Eye Gloss & Mercury Pigment ________________ ✖️Model; @natashaelisestdale ________________ #skin #pink #festival #fauxfreckles #pinkfreckles #brows #eyebrows #fashion #creativemakeup #pinklashes #bodypainting #art #creative #photooftheday #photography #vegas_nay #hudabeauty #wakeupandmakeup #anastasiabeverlyhills #tartecosmetics #mehrongirl #maccosmeticsuk #patmcgrath #illamasqua #katvond #nyxcosmetics #maccosmetics

A post shared by Karla Powell (@karlapowellmua) on

View this post on Instagram

✖️S P E C K L E D • S K I N ✖️ Thank you @williamclarkphoto for capturing this this look created in front of my students on my 2-Day Artistic Makeup Course 💕 ________________ 💕Products Used; ✖️Smooth Affair Primer @janeiredale_uk ✖️Primer Oil @smashboxcosmeticsuk ✖️Lip Prep @drlipp ✖️Face & Body @maccosmeticsuk ✖️Strobe Cream "Pinklite" @maccosmetics ✖️"Rose" Pigment , "Vanilla" Pigment @maccosmeticsuk ✖️ Extra Dimension skin finish "Show Gold" @maccosmetics ✖️Crème Brilliance Gloss @maccosmeticsuk ✖️Sad Girl Liquid Lipstick @anastasiabeverlyhills ✖️Dazzliner @face_lace ✖️Lip brushes @karlacosmetics ✖️@mehronmakeup @mehronmakeup @mehronuk Metallic Powder Paint "Gold", Paradise Makeup AQ "Light Pink". ✖️@nyxcosmetics @nyxcosmetics @nyxcosmetics_uk Vivid Brights Crème "Bad Blood" ✖️@itsinyourdreams @itsinyourdreams Iridescent Mermaid Chunky Glitter & Gold Zorya Star Gems. ✖️@tartecosmetics @tartecosmetics Twinkle Stick Highlighter ✖️@soapbrows @soapbrows ✖️@chaosmakeup @chaosmakeup Extreme Intensifier Highlighter "Dawn" ✖️@katvondbeauty @katvondbeauty Eyeshadow "Swoon" ✖️@illamasqua @illamasqua Pure Pigment "Berber" ✖️ @glitterexpress1 Poly Flake 008 ✖️@patmcgrathreal Holographic Clear Eye Gloss & Mercury Pigment ________________ ✖️Model; @natashaelisestdale ________________ #skin #pink #festival #fauxfreckles #pinkfreckles #brows #eyebrows #fashion #creativemakeup #pinklashes #bodypainting #art #creative #photooftheday #photography #vegas_nay #hudabeauty #wakeupandmakeup #anastasiabeverlyhills #tartecosmetics #mehrongirl #maccosmeticsuk #patmcgrath #illamasqua #katvond #nyxcosmetics #maccosmetics

A post shared by Karla Powell (@karlapowellmua) on

Matched with multicolored freckles.

Photo: Instagram/@karlapowellmua.

Highlight those hairs!

Photo: Instagram/@tominamakeup.

Liquid metal.

Photo: Instagram/@tominamakeup.
View this post on Instagram

The power of flowers 🌼🌸🌺🌷 To be continued.. MUA&style @tominamakeup Photo my gorgeous @irinaokuneva 😘 Model unreal Inna🙏🏻 Честно, признаюсь, я в восторге от этой серии фотографий🙈 Да, это серия, и продолжение следует.. Чего стОило хотя бы то, что пришлось по всему Минску бегать в поиске "околоэкзотических" цветов, а потом стойко держать их позади модели в немыслимых позах😂😂.. Огромное спасибо моим девочкам: фотографу @irinaokuneva за то, что воплотила картинку "из моей головы", моей модели, которая стойко вынесла то длиннейшее съёмочное безумие..😘❤️ #tominamakeup#makeup##eyeliner#cateye#tominastudio#rmlashes#eyebrows#glow#glowskin#beauty#model#makeupartist#MUA#smokey#smokeyeyes#blush#glow#glowskin#glowing#beautyphoto#beauty#flower#flowers

A post shared by Ольга Томина (@tominamakeup) on

View this post on Instagram

The power of flowers 🌼🌸🌺🌷 To be continued.. MUA&style @tominamakeup Photo my gorgeous @irinaokuneva 😘 Model unreal Inna🙏🏻 Честно, признаюсь, я в восторге от этой серии фотографий🙈 Да, это серия, и продолжение следует.. Чего стОило хотя бы то, что пришлось по всему Минску бегать в поиске "околоэкзотических" цветов, а потом стойко держать их позади модели в немыслимых позах😂😂.. Огромное спасибо моим девочкам: фотографу @irinaokuneva за то, что воплотила картинку "из моей головы", моей модели, которая стойко вынесла то длиннейшее съёмочное безумие..😘❤️ #tominamakeup#makeup##eyeliner#cateye#tominastudio#rmlashes#eyebrows#glow#glowskin#beauty#model#makeupartist#MUA#smokey#smokeyeyes#blush#glow#glowskin#glowing#beautyphoto#beauty#flower#flowers

A post shared by Ольга Томина (@tominamakeup) on

Mix & match.

Photo: Instagram/@tominamakeup.

Next slideshow starts in 10s

These 31 Out-of-the-Box Denim Pieces Will Flesh Out Your Fall Wardrobe

These 31 Out-of-the-Box Denim Pieces Will Flesh Out Your Fall Wardrobe
  • STYLECASTER | Next-Level Eyebrow Designs | Gucci-Inspired Snake
  • STYLECASTER | Next-Level Eyebrow Designs | Rainbow Brows
  • STYLECASTER | Next-Level Eyebrow Designs | Cut Brow
  • STYLECASTER | Next-Level Eyebrow Designs | Outside the Lines
  • STYLECASTER | Next-Level Eyebrow Designs | Bling Brows
  • STYLECASTER | Next-Level Eyebrow Designs | Confetti Brows
  • STYLECASTER | Next-Level Eyebrow Designs | Paint Over It
  • STYLECASTER | Next-Level Eyebrow Designs | Chalky Brows
  • STYLECASTER | Next-Level Eyebrow Designs | Neon Brows
  • STYLECASTER | Next-Level Eyebrow Designs | Sprinkle Brows
  • STYLECASTER | Next-Level Eyebrow Designs | Purple Brows
  • STYLECASTER | Next-Level Eyebrow Designs | Shimmer Brows
  • STYLECASTER | Next-Level Eyebrow Designs | Underlined Brows
  • STYLECASTER | Next-Level Eyebrow Designs | Think Outside the Box
  • STYLECASTER | Next-Level Eyebrow Designs | Winnie the Pooh Brows
  • STYLECASTER | Next-Level Eyebrow Designs | Feather Brows
  • STYLECASTER | Next-Level Eyebrow Designs | Optical Illusion Brows
  • STYLECASTER | Next-Level Eyebrow Designs | Green Brows
  • STYLECASTER | Next-Level Eyebrow Designs | Flower Brows
  • STYLECASTER | Next-Level Eyebrow Designs | Metallic Brows
  • STYLECASTER | Next-Level Eyebrow Designs | Wet Paint Brows
  • STYLECASTER | Next-Level Eyebrow Designs | Matched With Freckles
  • STYLECASTER | Next-Level Eyebrow Designs | Highlighted Brows
  • STYLECASTER | Next-Level Eyebrow Designs | Liquid Metal Brows
  • STYLECASTER | Next-Level Eyebrow Designs | Mix and Matched Brows
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share