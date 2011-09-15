Makeup Artist Lindsey Jones Shows Us Her Fashion Week Diary

On September 11th, freelance makeup artist Lindsey Jones, whose Spring/Summer 2012 New York Fashion Week schedule involved eight shows backstage with Bobbi Brown, Shiseido, and Sisley Cosmetics, took us behind the scenes and right into her day from her first waking moment to the completion of the final show.

On this day, Lindsey created looks at Bespoken and Katie Ermilio; read on for her daily diary and a peak inside a hectic fashion week day of a makeup artist!

Sunday, September 11th, 2011

6:00 AM- Am I really waking up for the 5th time again this fashion week at 6:00am? And this time on a Sunday no less? Oh, the things I do for fashion! Today I have two shows,Bespoken and Katie Ermilio,with a total of 48 Models.

6:05 AM- Now I wake up, I have about 35 minutes to get out of the house- there’s a lot of scurrying around- shower, get dressed, grab my makeup artistry kit and brushes (which I didn’t have time to wash because I didn’t get home until 12:00 last night and I was sooo tired from my 18 hour day. MAC wipes to the rescue!)

6:40 AM- I can’t believe I made it out of the house in 35 minutes! I’m on my way to the train.

7:25 AM- On my way to the show I grab a banana and a breakfast sandwich.

7:30 AM- I arrive at Pier 59 where I’ve arrived super early so I get the best spot in the makeup artist line up. It’s nice because I also get to stake out my workspace first. But in this instance, since the makeup is very simple we don’t need a lot of space to set up the makeup stations

7:45 AM- As all of the makeup artists arrive I realize that they are all so awesome and talented!

8:00 AM- Renato Almeida is the Key Artist for the show and he does a demo to show us the look. The inspiration was a tired rock singer, like Ian Curtis from Joy Division.The boy models need to have freshly shaven faces, matte skin, concealed blemishes and redness, but no concealer under the eye; they wanted them to have a sort of hung over, rocker look. We set them with a translucent powder and a contouring powder to give their cheeks a slight contour.

9:00 AM- My second model of the day, Ricky, needs to shave… but he doesn’t know how. He tells me that he’s only ever used clippers. So I have to give him a quick shaving lesson before he heads off to the bathroom to try it himself. He did a pretty good job!

10:30 AM- The boys line up and the artists are allowed to leave, so I pack up and head in the direction of our next show. I take a cab with two super-cool artists. Since we have a couple of hours to kill we decide to have a bite to eat at P.J. Clarke’s, where I have the mostdeliciouscrab cakeavocadosalad I have ever had. And, since I’ve been working so much lately because of fashion week I’m feeling a little under the weather. I decide a tea and a couple feel-better-pills are in order!

1:00 PM- Our call time for our next show isn’t until 3:30 so we decide to catch a quick movie at the movie theater close by. We watch the first hour and a half of Stupid, Crazy Love. Such a cute movie! But since I didn’t get to finish it I’m going to have to Netflix it when it comes out.

3:00 PM- Head over to the venue for Katie Ermilio; it’s this really cool art space- but we really have to make a makeshift backstage area. This guy is clearly not alightingprofessional (picture below).

3:30 PM- Space is really tight and it’s very hot! One of the artists was sweating while working out of her kit; literally, she just opened up her suitcase and pulled as she needed it. Crazy! Renato proceeds to give us the demo and it looks great!

4:00 PM- I get to work on my models, both of which are totally gorgeous and sweet! The look is a shimmery nude lid, with a pinky gold lower lid, slight medium wing tip with black cream/gel liner and then a little liner under just on the outer corners. Mascara on upper lashes and lightly on lower lashes. Brows were filled in lightly, very light foundation application, cheeks in either RS302 or RD103 (Shiseido) depending on the depth of the skin tone of the model, #1 corrector pencil in the water line, shimmer on the cheekbones and in the inner-corner of the eyes.

4:30 PM- I take some last minute pics and head home for the day. Today was really great, I met some awesome artists and beautiful models, and hopefully I will see them at the next show!