Makeup Artist Kate Lee On How to Wear Fall Trends & CHANEL

Kate Lee, one of L.A.’s most-wanted makeup artists, has worked with beauties such as Gwyneth Paltrow, Michelle Williams, Anne Hathaway and Keira Knightley. She also has inked herself a great gig working as CHANEL’s celebrity makeup artist (free CHANEL makeup anyone?). But aside from all of the above, Lee is incredibly knowledgeable about the trends of the season and how we can incorporate them in everyday life.

Below Lee walks us through her favorite shades for fall and how to wear them — and what products we should be reaching to this season.

Adding colors to a smokey eye is often a must— which shades should we be reaching for this fall?

This season we saw a lot of mid-tone, reddish mauve colours on the eye. It may not be the usual colour we would reach for to create a “smokey eye”, but creating a gentle wash of colour with a mid-tone is the perfect way to invite us to focus on the colour of the eye. It’s also a really nice way to give your natural look an extra kick for fall. I like to add CHANEL Intense Eye Pencil in Clair to the inner lower lid to open up the eye.

We saw a lot of metallics on the runways for fall. For someone who is a little scared of shimmer, how do you suggest we wear this trend?

It’s true to say that shimmer is not for everyone. Those pushing north of 40 need to very careful as to where they put intense shimmery colours but its not difficult to wear this look. If you are at all nervous, try starting with a thin line of shimmer next to the lash line. You could also follow that line with a black liquid line — I like CHANEL Automatic Liquid Eyeliner in Black, so you just see a hint of the shimmer each time you blink.

When it comes to lips, it almost seems as if every shade is “on trend” for the season. What is your favorite color to try out on lips this fall?

At the moment, I am all about pink. I love an intense cerise stain, or an opaque raspberry red. Matte red will always make a great statement, but some of the more transparent brights, such as CHANEL Rouge Coco Shine Hydrating Sheer Lipshine in Chance (a bright sugar pink) are also fun and easy to wear.

You’ve worked with numerous beauties such as Keira Knightley, Kate Bosworth and Anne Hathaway. What is your general rule of thumb for adding just the right amount of makeup to play up their gorgeous features?

It’s true to say that I am incredibly fortunate to have such beautiful faces to work on, and that most of the time I tend to choose just one feature to play up so that their natural beauty will always be the focus. There are a number of factors that come into play, but I am always driven by what they are wearing and how they are feeling that day. Looking beautiful is about so many others things than makeup, its about confidence and so I try to complement the outfit and choose a look that will feel right for the occasion.

Do you have any must have new products of the season? What about old staples?

I was fortunate enough to be in Paris for the collections this season, and I picked up a few products and a lot of inspiration whilst I was at the show, and walking the streets of the Marais district. My first must have is the new CHANEL Illusion D’Ombre Eyeshadows. It’s an intense creme eye shadow product that can be used in so many different ways, from the subtle line I mentioned before, dabs of highlight on the brow bone and inner corner of the eye, to a full out smoldering shimmery eye. I also have used the lighter shades to add dimension to the lip by highlighting the cupids bow. I am also in love with Tarte Lip Surgence Natural matte Lip Tint. The texture is great and the colours are lovely. It’s the perfect way to try out a pink for fall. Old faithfuls are CHANEL Prolumiere Professional Finish Makeup SPF 15 and Kanebo Under Eye Concealer.