Makeup Artist Fatima Takes Us Through Milan Fashion Week

As we are all settling back into our normal routines after New York Fashion Week, many people aren’t so, well, settled. A bevy of makeup artists, hair stylists and models jetted off to join the frenzy abroad, and we just had to have the behind-the-scenes scoop.

Fatima Thomas, a MAC Cosmetics Senior Artist, sent us her diary from the first few days in Milan. We’ll be posting the second part of her Milan journey as soon as it wraps up, but below find her experiences learning Italian, helping out a fellow artist when all of her luggage (and makeup kit) goes missing, and more!

Monday, February 20, 2012

Chantel Miller and I have completed the first leg of our trip. We’re cooling out in the Air France lounge in Charles de Gaulle airport awaiting the flight to Linate. This region of Europe is about five hours ahead of the East Coast. I didn’t sleep much on the flight from New York, so my eyeballs feel as if they’ve been sauted and reinserted. I feel good about this season so far; New York Fashion Week was a marathon, albeit a pleasant one. And I had just enough down time to restock my kit–and my patience–for Milan and Paris. Many folks don’t understand the time and attention a good kit requires. We artists know that it can take hours to inventory, clean, and replace supplies. Yet, it’s a task I find meditative and reassuring; when your kit is ready for anything, then so are you! Now, I’m going to squeeze in a few minutes of Italian study before the next flight.

Monday, February 20, 2012

After chatting and laughing the evening away, I’m writing from my hotel bed with PJ’s, doo rag, Prep+Prime Brightening Serum, and all. It’s been a pleasant day. Chantel and I arrived in Milano this afternoon, dumped our belongings in rooms and immediately proceeded to find lunch. Pizza will be plentiful this week. Have to be diligent about eating more veggies while here, as it’s easy to do bread and cheese ad nauseum. I brought psyllium to take daily; when the body functions well, the mind is free to delve into the skill and creativity that this week will demand.

Louise, Cait, Jennifer, Aimee and Michele (pronounced mee-KAY-lay) arrived too. Thanks to Aimee’s superb powers of organization, we received preliminary schedules today. I’m psyched to work with some of my faves, like Sil Bruinsma, Tom Pecheux, and our very own Tiffany Johnson, who is as kind and talented as she is gorgeous.

Michele is a native of Italy, so I have someone to practice speaking Italian with in our group. He complimented me on my accent and pronunciation. I’m aim to be a polyglot. Io sonno molto stanca, ma contente di essere con gli amici. This means: I’m very tired, but pleased to be with my friends. Until next time, buona notte!

Wednesday, February 22, 2012

From L to R: Tiff, me, and Josephine setting up our stations at Angelo Marani.

Sometimes you finish the work day feeling very fulfilled. Today is one of those days. This morning I worked the Angelo Marani show, with makeup designed by MAC Senior Artist Michele Magnani. Such a beautifully nuanced look of flawless skin and Russian Red lips. We used one of my fave skin products, Prep+Prime Brightening Serum, mixed into Face & Body Foundation. I shared my kit with Tiffany Johnston, my fellow Senior Artist from Los Angeles. Tiff’s luggage was lost, so she arrived without clothes or kit. So, today we did makeup “family style”. The wonderful thing about the MAC family of artists is that we take care of one another when one is in need. One model arrived very late, with only a few minutes until line up. So, in true “family style”, Tiff, Josephine and I did her face collectively. We’re like the Transformers; we work great individually, and together we are powerful. It’s truly amazing to watch.

My final show for the day was Alberta Ferretti, makeup keyed by Diane Kendal. Diane’s work is wonderfully nuanced, diffused and precise. Watching her do makeup is fascinating because she has the hands of a surgeon, super steady and decisive. The look was gorgeous. Everything we love about the 1990’s, but with more blending; taupes, warm camel tones, glazed with touches of pearl sheen. The clothing was painfully chic. And as if the day couldn’t get better, Tiff finally received her luggage.

Backstage at Angelo Marani: Josephine(Italy), Tiffany(Los Angeles), Netta(Tel Aviv), and Deborah(Amsterdam).





MAC Senior Artist Michele Magnani at Angelo Marani

Thursday, February 23, 2012

PART ONE





Products used for Bluegirl

Early call time for Blugirl today. Thank goodness the weather is nice. Gordon Espinet designed a look that was about warm sculpting on polished, glowing skin. Very beautiful. Once again, Tiff and I did makeup together on a model who arrived late from another show. We were like the Wonder Twins.

I’m very grateful for the path my life has taken. Positive thinking and dreaming really do pay off. Just make sure you’re ready to add some elbow grease, too.

Myself, Tiffany, and Vimi having a laugh a Blugirl.

PART TWO

Today I worked with Sil Bruinsma for the C’N’C Costume National makeup test. I’ve worked with Sil for a few seasons and he’s a cool guy and an impressive artist. For the test Sil created four looks on two models; the dark eye won.

Back at “The Living Room”, which is what we call the lounge area of the Hotel Una, I had dinner and bumped my gums a while with colleagues. Discussion ranged from upcoming seasons of fave TV programs (Game Of Thrones, Walking Dead) to the genius of Missy Elliott, and the nutritionally void deliciousness of bacon. Tomorrow’s pick-up is at 5:45am, so if my next entry is to make any coherent sense, I’d better get to bed now. Night night.

Sil Bruinsma at hair/makeup test for C’N’C Costume National.

Stay tuned to @MAC_Fatima_T, @MACcosmetics and of course @BeautyHigh for more Fashion Week scoop!