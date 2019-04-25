This Multitasker Might Change the Way You Wash Your Face

It feels like every day there’s a new way to wash your face. Some swear by the K-beauty 10-step cleansing routine, others think less is more and stick with one or two lightweight products. Most live somewhere in between. Now there’s a new multitasker that’ll make your life a million times easier and save time in the morning. The Artis Phantom Cleansing Silks are basically magic because they do multiple types of cleansing at once, and they dissolve right before your eyes. Let me explain.

The small round discs feature a patented nanofibre technology that allows them to be the ultimate multitaskers: oil cleansing, foam cleansing and gentle exfoliation, all in one. Ingredients such as jojoba oil, crambe abyssinica seed oil and vitamin E, remove dirt and oil, makeup, bacteria and pollution. The formula also unclogs your pores and removes dry and dead skin cells, a.k.a. exfoliation. Here’s how you use it.

With dry hands, open the sachet and remove the attached film. Gently remove both the silk and mesh from the film, but don’t separate the mesh from the silk. Place the product on dry skin with the silk side on your skin. Peel off the mesh from the silk, and allow it to sit on the skin for two minutes. Wet the silk with a spritz of water, from an Artis bottle ($10 at Artis) or just one you already have at home. Rub in circular motions to exfoliate for one minute, but be careful not to get it too close to your eyes. Watch as the silk breaks down before your eyes and scrub your entire face.

These cool silks don’t come cheap. An 8-pack retails for $55. I think they’re amazing for travel when you don’t want to bring an entire bottle of face wash on the plane. It’s even small enough to bring into a tiny plane bathroom. Or you can use them on special occasions when your skin is looking a little dull and you need a boost. They also make a great gift, especially in the Phantom Cleansing Silks Ritual Box. The set includes a pack of silks, Artis Mister bottle, silk headband and a sage bundle for ultimate relaxation. It retails for $85 on the Artis website.

This is your friendly reminder that Mother’s Day is only a few weeks away.

