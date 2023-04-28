This Celebrity-Loved Makeup Brush Made My Skin Look Airbrushed

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Makeup sponges may be a popular tool to apply cream products, but some other applicators offer a more full coverage and seamless finish. Makeup artists and enthusiasts for years have sworn by great makeup brushes, and Artís is no exception. Founded by Matthew Waitesmith, a former MAC Cosmetics lead trainer, Artís is crafted unlike other brushes on the market by closely mimicking the way one would apply makeup with your fingers. Celebrities like Euphoria’s Maude Apatow, Kate Hudson and even Khloe Kardashian swear by Artís brushes. With that in mind, I had to get get my hands on the brand’s best-seller, the Elite Oval 7 Brush, and see if it lives up to the hype.

Artís puts an emphasis on designing its brushes to look aesthetically pleasing; the brand operates under the concept that your applicator should look as beautiful as your makeup, which explains why the brush features a stunning mirror-like chrome finish. Not only is it eye-catching enough to leave out on the bathroom counter, but the handle design is also more ergonomic for self-application, so you won’t have to twist your wrist or tire out your hands to use it.

Artis Elite Oval 7 Brush

The Elite Oval 7 Brush

is best for applying makeup to larger areas of the face, so foundation, setting powder, contour, blush and highlight are its best use-case scenarios. However, it can also be used to apply skincare. The fibers used in Artís brushes are hypoallergenic for sensitive skin and man-made instead of using real animal hair. In turn, they are also more resistant and keep their shape overtime better than a more flimsy fibers. Artís’ brushes not only look great but work flawlessly, which is why each brush has 3-10 times more fibers than other makeup applicators.

After a few weeks of testing the Elite Oval 7 Brush

, I’m confident in saying that I have yet to try a better brush for applying foundation and skincare. Amazon reviewers also love the Elite Oval 7 Brush, with some leaving reviews like, “This brush has made my foundation application better and faster than ever.” Since the brush fibers are so densely packed into the brush, nearly no product seeps through to the center, which meant that I was consistently applying less product each time since the brush didn’t soak any of it up. Basically, if you’re seeking a full coverage finish, this is the applicator for you.

RELATED: Amazon Has the Trendiest Blouses For Spring—Starting at $17

I compared it to other brushes I’ve had in my vanity over the years and every time, the application was far better with Artís; my skin looked almost air-brushed. I’ve also seen positive benefits from incorporating the brush into my nighttime skincare routine since it applied my foundation so evenly.

If it’s been a few years since you refreshed your makeup applicators, now is the time to put down the beauty blender and pick up Artís’ Elite Oval 7 Brush for a more hygienic, thorough application. It may be a bit pricey, but for the quality, this brush is unmatched and worth every penny.

However, if you’re in need of some more affordable alternatives, there are also some great options available on Amazon like Yoseng’s Oval Foundation Brush and Beauty Kate Oval Makeup Brushes. While they may not be as snazzy in comparison to the Artís Elite Oval 7 Brush, they both have thousands of five-star reviews from Amazon shoppers.

Yoseng Oval Foundation Brush