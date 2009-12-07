Art Basel Inspiration

This week, art lovers from all over the world converged on Miami to experience Art Basel. It’s a fabulous art scene that takes place every December that inspires many of us to new heights of creativity.

I was incredibly inspired by color this year and came up with many ideas for eye, lip and cheeks shades I want to create in the future. Sometimes looking at a painting, sculpture or sketch gives me ideas on how I can transform the feeling I get into makeup. I was also impressed to see many women making bold makeup statements as they attended the parties and gallery openings. A bright opaque fuchsia lip on a beautiful Asian woman looked super chic. I saw a mocha-skinned beauty rocking gilded eyelids that made me happy to be a part of all the creative craziness. The art world attracts people who are not afraid to be themselves and I found that refreshing.

Deep shimmering green smoky eyes was my look of choice that I easily creating by rimming my inner lids with Sally Hansen Natural Beauty Inspired By Carmindy Forever Stay Eyeliner in Jade. I then swept Duwop Green Eyes Eye Shadow Sets across the upper lash line and smudged under the lower. I kept the rest of my lids nude with a touch of shimmer and applied loads of black mascara. Inspiration can come from everywhere so don’t be afraid to experiment every once and a while and use makeup to create a buzz about your beauty.

You only live once!

As an established makeup artist, many beauty brands send me samples of their latest products for consideration. I only write about the items that I truly love and I always abide by Daily Makeover’s Editorial Ethics Pledge in each of my Positively Beautiful posts.