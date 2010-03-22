Aromachology Talks Custom Fine Fragrances And Scent Tips For Everyday

Many girls stick to the norm when it comes to perfume Chanel No. 5, Calvin Klein’s Eternity, and lately SJP’s Lovely (of which I’m a fan). But rarer is the girl who has found the perfect scent for life. Instead, there is usually something we’d love to tweak in our favorite fragrances like we wished the vanilla base lasted longer or the topnote wasn’t so over-the-top sweet.

Lucky for the scent lover who likes to customize, Aromachology is offering girls a chance to formulate custom fine fragrances. Started by Kirsten Menkes and Ashlee Firstein, the beauty duo has combined their fashion magazine (People.com and InStyle.com) and beauty industry (Este Lauder) know-how. We chatted with co-founder Ashlee to find out what people are really looking for in a good scent, and what sets their company apart from the others.



StyleCaster: What prompted you to start Aromachology?

Ashlee: Kirsten [Menkes] and I started Aromachology out of the need for creativity in the fragrance world. We wanted to let people be a part of their fragrance. Once we started blending, we happened upon a book about the science of Aromachology and that was it the idea became a product.



With Aromachology, anyone can order their own custom scent. What goes into the creation of each individual perfume?

Each bottle truly is one of a kind. The consumer chooses only the notes (blends) they are attracted to and the collaboration of these choices results in a final product. As the fragrance dries down, each note is one that you have chosen and love. When you buy something off the shelf there may be certain notes you are not attracted to and this is what we try to fix.

Part of the perfumethat you createis based on attributes that the customer picks in the Scent Profile survey. How did you determine the scent that matches attributes like Courageous and Open-minded?

The attributes are made of different note blends that were extracted from all of the Aromachology studies that we read about and tested. For example, Optimistic, which uses mainly Neroli, Orange Blossom and Lemon was based off of three different academic studies that tested the different notes with mood and brain activity.

Interesting. Does fragrance have an effect on peoples mood then?

No question. The science of Aromachology itself studies how scent affects mood or behavior. For example, all over Asia from office spaces to homes they use fragrant architecture, such as the use of peppermint to enhance task performance or lavender for calming effects. I think it just hasnt hit here yet!



Sounds very scientific! Ok, so another scent science tidbit we’ve heard is that it’s important where we apply fragrance. Where is the best place to dab it on?

Go with your pulse: wrists, base of your neck, behind your earlobes, your inner elbows, and between the breasts. I am also a hair girl, so only with freshly washed hair I will sometimes do a distant spray.



Founders Kirsten Menkes and Ashlee Firstein

Do you have any tips on how to make perfume last throughout the day?

If you apply your fragrance to moist skin, either post-shower or after a body lotion, you will get a longer lasting lingering effect.

Do you have a personal favorite?

I am a mix of Sophisticated & Sensual Floral and Bold & Brisk Woodsy, with Sexy and Peaceful and Kirsten is a Totally Edible Gourmand with Open-minded and Sensual.

What is your most commonly ordered perfume, and what scents do you find people most like to combine?

By far our Sophisticated & Sensual Floral base is the most commonly chosen and from our top notes Sexy and Peaceful have sold out twice! With respect to popular choices, it really depends on what the individual is attracted to everyone truly is unique.



More Beauty News We Love:

Colored Hair For Spring: Real Women Weigh In

How to Fake Eyeliner in 30 Seconds

Quick Hair Updo: Alternative to the Braid

Related Blogs:

Scent Hive