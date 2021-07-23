TikTokers Say This Drugstore Toothpaste Delivers Professional Whitening

Teeth whitening has always been a trend, with people spending big bucks at the dentist or looking for over-the-counter options. But it feels like lately, folks want ultra-white teeth faster and cheaper than ever. Arm & Hammer Advance White Toothpaste is going viral on TikTok for just that. The “Extreme Whitening” toothpaste costs less than $4 and apparently, works so well folks are choosing it over pricier professional options.

Model Dana Patterson (she goes by @danaisabellaaaa on TikTok) made a video last week about her “beauty secret” teeth whitening product. “Stop wasting your money on those super expensive teeth whitening kits that influencers are trying to show you on Instagram,” she says. “All teeth whitening products have the same active ingredient and I’m about to put you onto the best routine available at the drugstore.”

That’s when she holds up a tube of Arm & Hammer Advance White Extreme Whitening Baking Soda & Peroxide Toothpaste. “Not only does it leave your mouth super clean and your teeth feeling super clean, but this will make your teeth so white people will think you have veneers or Chiclets.”

The formula is boosted by peroxide to gently target stains from coffee, wine, etc. It’s generally well-tolerated, but if you have ultra-sensitive teeth, you might want to check with your dentist first. If you need a little more whitening power (maybe you’re a serious coffee drinker), Patterson also loves using ARC After-Brushing Teeth Whitening Booster ($9.49 at Target).

After brushing with toothpaste, you brush with the teeth whitening gel for just one minute. It contains a blend of hydrogen peroxide and sodium hydroxide. The brand promises it helps keep stains from forming, too.

Together, both products cost less than $15 at Target. Folks are stitching Patterson’s video swearing these products—even just the toothpaste alone—actually work. It looks like I desperately need a Target run—STAT.