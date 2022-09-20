This British Celebrity Hairstylist Launched a ‘Headcare’ Brand All Under $23

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

It used to be that you had two choices for haircare. There were cheap drugstore products filled with silicones and fillers and pricey salon products approved by your hairstylist. That’s not the case anymore. Now, healthy hair products are available at the drugstore and at major retail chains without costing half your paycheck. Arkive Headcare is the latest you have to try, from British hairstylist Adam Reed.

So, why “headcare” and not just haircare? Well, Reed has always been open about this mental health journey so he set out to create a line with science-backed ingredients and “feel-good fragrances” for a more sensory in-shower experience. The 10 initial products are for all hair types, something I wasn’t sure about at first but was pleasantly surprised with the results. (More on that later.) It’s all about nourishing the strands for your healthiest hair and using styling products for added volume, texture and definition.

Let’s get to the fragrances. Each product features one of two Arkive signature scents. Future Bloom has top notes of mandarin, rhubarb and currant, a heart of white florals and a base of vanilla, tea rose and white musk. It’s floral and cozy. On the flip side, No One Elsie is an uplifting scent with top notes of tomato leaf and rhubarb, a heart of honeysuckle and redcurrant and a base of palo santo and vetiver.

I was a bit worried the scents were going to overwhelm me in the shower but they’re actually not overpowering at all. Both fragrances smell great and just lightly lingered on my hair. I also wasn’t sure the shampoo and conditioner were going to be hydrating enough for my dry, over-processed hair but, well, I was wrong again. My hair felt smooth right out of the shower and dried with a lot less frizz. (I used The Prologue Hair Primer to protect strands from heat.)

The Future Youth Treatment Mask is especially nice for when you need a little extra moisture.

The best part? The most expensive products are $22 so it might be a bit easier to try a variety of products in the line. They’re all out now, so go grab ’em at Space NK at Bloomingdales.