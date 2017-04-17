StyleCaster
Ariel Winter Debuted Pink Hair Extensions at Coachella This Weekend

Lauren Caruso
Ariel Winter Hair
Photo: Getty Images

Got a minute? Here’s your mid-day roundup of all your need-to-know news in fashion, beauty, entertainment, and beyond.

Ariel Winter has pink hair down past her butt now. [Teen Vogue]

These are the most *extra* celeb Instagrams from Coachella’s first weekend. [Elle]

Racked is asking the tough questions: Do women actually wear men’s dress shirts after sex? [Racked]

Demi Lovato used to only have male friends. [Cosmo]

Kim Kardashian shared a pic of Kanye wearing an actual bunny suit on Easter. [Us Weekly]

Lady Gaga paid tribute to Beyoncé at her Coachella concert. [Billboard]

Nike is re-releasing its Ultra Flyknit. [Refinery29]

Kylie Jenner Just Dyed Her Hair Neon Purple (and Yellow!)

