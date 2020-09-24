Ariel Winter Looks Like a Cotton Candy Mermaid With New Long Hair

Even though a lot of us are dealing with split ends and overgrown roots right now, Ariel Winter is slaying the hair game. First, she took her red hair platinum blonde, then she showed off a pastel shade on her short hair and now, Winter has long pink hair all of a sudden. “Served you up some cotton candy & flowers for your Wednesday,” the actress wrote on Instagram. Her pink hair is now in chest-length beach waves, parted on the side and pinned by with a chic clip. She paired her new hair with a bubblegum pink skirt, white heels and a white sheer-sleeved top. What could she be up to?

Winter tagged Tabitha Dueñas, a Los Angles-based hairstylist and extensions expert, as responsible for her new length. Dueñas didn’t say what pink color she used but she gave a shout-out to Joseph Maine for the pretty style. Makeup artist Ash K Holm is to thanks for Winter’s glam, which is all about the pink eye trend, of course. How could it not be with that hair?

In case you’re curious, for Winter’s eyes, Holm used the Buxom Boss Babe Betty Eyeshadow Palette ($39 at Ulta), Marc Jacobs Beauty See-quins Glam Glitter Liquid Eyeshadow in Copperazzi ($26 at Sephora) and Haus Laboratories Eye-Dentify Gel Pencil Eyeliner in Burn ($18 at Amazon).

It looks like Winter took this fun look to a taping of the 2020 American Humane Hero Dog Awards, which you’ll be able to check out on Hallmark Channel on October 19.