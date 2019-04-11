Here’s Why Everyone Thinks Ariana Grande Is Dropping a Beauty Line

Ever since Ariana Grande’s hit song “Thank U, Next” came out in February, it’s been as popular (and a bit overused) of a phrase as it’s lit. And you’re about to hear it even more because yes, an Ariana Grande “Thank U, Next” beauty line is coming and we have a feeling it’s going to be huge. It seems like everything Grande touches turns to gold. She even recently beat The Beatles’ 55-year chart record. She’s currently on tour and selling out stadiums left and right so it would make sense these fans would buy her beauty line too. But will it be as popular as Rihanna’s Fenty?

WWD learned via the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, that Grande filed for a trademark under the title, “Ariana Grande Thank U, Next,” on April 2. (Note: this is how we found out about Fenty and Lady Gaga’s yet-to-be-released line.) The patent includes dozens of beauty products, including: “eau de cologne; eau de parfum; eau de toilette; body lotions, bath gels, shower gels, body scrubs, body powders, body mists” and more.

You probably know this isn’t the first time Grande has tapped into the beauty world. She has a line of fragrances sold at Ulta Beauty (my favorite is Cloud), and last November, Lush launched a bath bomb called Goddess, inspired by the colors in her “God Is a Woman” music video. We can’t wait to see what shimmery, pastel, cloud-like shades we’ll get from her first full beauty line.