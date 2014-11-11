Beauty Buzz: Ariana Grande Changed Her Hair, Women Have a Better Sense of Smell, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Ariana Grande may very well be ditching her tried-and-true hairstyle ladies and gentlemen. We’re on high alert. [US Weekly]

2. Ladies, give yourselves a pat on the back. There’s new research that says you’re better at smelling than men. [Science of Us]

3. We all love a good massage, but what about a face massage? Find out what it can do for you. [Daily Makeover]

4. Not sure which liner to match up with your lipstick? This handy guide will make you a lip aficionado. [Popsugar Beauty]

5. Jeremy Scott’s new fragrance for Moschino may be the most adorable fragrance yet – it comes packaged inside of a teddy bear. [Style.com]