Ariana Grande Debuts The Perfect Post-Breakup Haircut, Makes Exes Cry

It was only a matter of time before Ariana Grande’s new short haircut made its debut. As a woman fully embracing her recently single status, breakup anthem and all, Ariana totally fit the bill for the phenomenon known as the Post-Breakup Haircut. On Nov. 15, the singer took to Instagram to show off her new look by posting a selfie, filtered with the Snapchat floral bunny.
While the filter may be silly, Ariana’s chic new lob is anything but. On the unofficial high-ponytail spokeswoman, this breezy post-breakup hair looks so refreshing. Ari said a full, “Thank u, next,” to her signature look, shocking fans in the process. As of press time, her photo has reached more than 1.7 million likes in just an hour.
The previous photo she posted on Instagram was a shot of her with an extra-long high-pony—a possible swan song for her former style?
Aside from drama that has surrounded Grande’s romantic entanglements, the 25 year-old has also struggled with her hair, clinging to her signature high pony even though it gives her headaches. In a 2014 Facebook post, the pop-star defended always wearing her hair in a ponytail. She explained that after her role on Nickelodeon’s Sam & Kat, her hair was left extremely damaged, stemming from constant bleach and dye jobs. In fact, her hair was colored red every other week for four years. The wear-and-tear took its toll, and the ponytail ended up being a style that really worked for her hair type. As time went on, Ariana Grande became synonymous with high ponytail (and oversized sweatshirt, but that’s for another story.)
Opting for a post-breakup makeover is a completely relatable move for the singer, and it signifies that she’s seriously ready for the next chapter of her life. A number one song and an of-the-moment chop? We can’t think of a better way to move on.