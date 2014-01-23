Beauty Buzz: Why Ariana Grande Never Changes Her Hairstyle, Perks of Having Short Hair, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Seven makeup tips that you need to know if you have pale skin. [Huffington Post]

2. Long haired ladies, you may want to rethink the length after you see these six unexpected perks of having short hair. [Daily Makeover]

3. Wondering why you never see Ariana Grande without her half ponytail? The singer finally explains. [People Style Watch]

4. Formal hairstyle alert: Learn how to do this undone bun immediately. [Makeup.com]

5. One model speaks out about Photoshop, and the result is refreshing. [Elle]

Image via Kevin Mazur/WireImage