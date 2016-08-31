This Is Why Ariana Grande Wears a Ponytail Every Day

Alright, quick word association game: What word comes to mind when you think of Ariana Grande? Ponytail? Man, you’re good. Exactly correct. Like, ignoring the fact that she has a freaking phenomenal voice (have you heard her impressions on Jimmy Fallon?), that she’s a powerhouse performer and actress, and an all-around savvy business woman, it’s the ponytail. Grande’s hair has made headlines, and we’re sure at least two people believe her ponytails are part of some larger conspiracy. But you know what Ariana Grande thinks of it all? She just doesn’t give a damn.

“It’s how I like my hair. It’s how I’ve always liked my hair. Picture me in fourth grade with a little half-up side-pony flopping around my head,” said Grande in an interview with Byrdie. “This is what makes me comfortable, and I feel like there’s a thousand different ways to do a ponytail. A million!” I mean, with a ringing endorsement like that, who wouldn’t want to wear a sky-high ponytail. “It brings me so much joy, honestly,” she said. “Every time I put my hair up, it’s like a surprise. Like, I forget how much I love it, and then I tie it back and I’m like, ‘I love this look! Ooh, girl!’ Every time I tie it up is like the first time. It’s like true love.”

Grande goes on to say that she had “no idea it was going to become, like, a thing,” and honestly, she seriously doesn’t care if wearing a ponytail for the rest of her life is trendy or not. “Shit, you don’t like my ponytail? I’m gonna have it two times bigger tomorrow, and higher, tighter, more hair in there, too!” she went on to say, giving the metaphorical middle finger to the world. Hell yes, Ariana. Hell, yes.