Ariana Grande Dyed Her Hair Icy Silver Blonde, and We Can’t Keep Up

by
Photo: Getty Images

In the last month, 24-year-old singer, Ariana Grande has shocked fans (and beauty editors!) with not one but two changes to her classic chestnut brown locks. Add another tally, because she just switched her ‘do once again from steel-gray bangs, to what her hair stylist, Chris Appleton calls “ice silver blonde.”

Since Grande debuted her previous hair switches on Instagram, we’ve been on the look-out. And yesterday was the day she took to the ‘gram to post a Snapchat photo of her and friend Alexa Luria with the caption “♡ gwagp.” While we can’t tell you what “gwagp” means, we can confirm that this might be Grande’s best look yet.

The platinum blonde looks sleek in her signature ponytail, and although we will miss the bangs, you have to admit she looks bomb. There’s no telling though if in a week we’ll be writing about another hair change from this pop sensation, so keep your eyes peeled, and try not to be to dead set on this styling just yet.

