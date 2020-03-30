Ariana Grande Reveals Her Naturally Curly Hair In an Internet-Breaking Selfie

Ariana Grande is known for having one of the best voices in the industry. For better or for worse, she’s also known for her hair. That’s why Grande’s natural curls are big news in the entertainment world. The singer is home self-distancing like the rest of us and probably also letting some big parts of her beauty routine take a back seat. Part of her usual look includes tons of faux hair, either in a full wig, ponytail or extensions. But in a new selfie, Grande reveals the natural curls underneath and they’re stunning.

The reason Grande is so known for her hair goes all the way back to her Victorious days a decade ago. She starred in the Nickelodeon show for four seasons playing Cat Valentine, a character with bright red hair. Grande said that instead of wearing a wig, the show would bleach and dye her hair to the point that it became so damaged, she felt she had to start incorporated faux ponytails. Since then, we’ve only seen rare glimpses of what’s going on behind the wigs.

About eight months ago, Josh Liu, her hairstylist on the Sweetener tour, posted a photo of Grande’s natural curls to Twitter. It seems Grande has been rehabbing her curls with the help of Liu. “Natural curls coming in strong with a little tlc 🖤,” he captioned the photo. Now, they’re looking even stronger and fuller. We wish we could get a peek at her curls without a filter but it is Grande we’re talking about here.

Assuming this is a current photo, Grande isn’t giving up her entire beauty routine. She’s still rocking her signature cat eyeliner and her nails are flawless, as well. She wouldn’t be a pop star otherwise.